Connecticut scraps electric car mandate following Trump election

Connecticut has scrapped plans to introduce an electric car mandate following the election of Donald Trump.

Under the proposal, those shopping for a new car in the state from 2035 would have had to purchase an EV.

However, Ned Lamont, the Democratic governor, has said the plans are now off the table after the president-elect picked Lee Zeldin, who campaigned against a ban on petrol cars, to run the Environmental Protection Agency.

Mr Lamont said: “We were following...the federal standards, and I think the federal standards are no more.”

Connecticut and New York were two of a number of states who considered adopting California’s policy banning new gasoline-powered car sales by 2035.

The latter has since committed to the mandate.

Zeldin’s scepticism over electric cars

Mr Lamont’s decision to dump Connecticut’s EV plans was celebrated by State Republican lawmakers, who pronounced it a “victory for Connecticut taxpayers”.

They said in a statement: “Republicans support efforts to protect the environment and to make the air cleaner, but the multiple question marks and contradictions surrounding the EV mandate’s achievability, affordability, and budgetary impact remain serious concerns.”

Mr Zeldin, who left Congress in January 2023, has been sceptical about electric vehicles in the past and campaigned on the issue in his losing bid for New York governor against Kathy Hochul in 2022.

At the time, Mr Zeldin, 44, put his name to a joint letter saying that the measure would “drive up prices” and would take away the right of New Yorkers to choose what vehicle they want to drive.

Mr Zeldin was a surprise pick to head up the agency having not served on congressional committees with oversight of environmental policy.

In an interview following his appointment, he told Fox News that he will seek to ensure that the US is able to “pursue energy dominance ... bring back American jobs to the auto industry and so much more”.

Announcing Mr Zeldin’s nomination, the president-elect said his new environment chief would “ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses”.