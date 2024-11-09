Connections hints, clues and answers on Saturday, November 9 2024

Charles Curtis
·1 min read
.
.

WARNING: THERE ARE CONNECTIONS SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE NOVEMBER 9, 2024 NYT CONNECTIONS ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.

Ready?

OK!

Have you been playing Connections, the super fun word game from the New York Times that has people sharing those multi-colored squares on social media like they did with Wordle? It’s pretty fun and sometimes very challenging, so we’re here to help you out with some clues and the answer for the four categories that you need to know:

1. How you might describe wires that are all tied together.

2. Think back to seventh grade or so.

3. Teeny.

4. BRB, I've got to go to the ...

The answers are below this photo:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: The New York Times building stands in Midtown on February 07, 2024 in New York City. New York Times Co.’s stock fell 4% early Wednesday, after the newspaper beat profit estimates for the fourth quarter but had its revenue fall slightly. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776103184 ORIG FILE ID: 1993195111

1. Contorted

2. Algebra terms

3. Smallest amount

4. Words before "room" to mean lavatory

More Internet Culture!

Strands hints today: Clues and answers on Saturday, November 9 2024

Wordle hint today: Clues for November 9 2024 NYT puzzle #1239

Connections hints, clues and answers on Friday, November 8 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Connections hints, clues and answers on Saturday, November 9 2024

Latest Stories

  • I Asked AI To Create People Inspired By Fonts, And You Won't Believe How Comic Sans Looks In Human Form

    Um...does anyone have contact information for Mr. Papyrus?

  • Wordle hint today: Clues for November 8 2024 NYT puzzle #1238

    WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE NOVEMBER 8, 2024 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU. Ready? OK. We've seen some hard Wordle words over the years and if you’re here, you’re probab

  • India's ban on Salman Rushdie 'The Satanic Verses' may end - thanks to missing paperwork

    NEW DELHI (AP) — The decadeslong ban of Salman Rushdie's “The Satanic Verses” in his native India is now in doubt — not because of a change of heart more than two years after the author’s near-fatal stabbing, but because of what amounts to some missing paperwork.

  • Kevin Parsons fought for the Torbay bypass. Now it's renamed in his honour

    A part of Newfoundland and Labrador highway Kevin Parsons fought so hard for is now named in his honour.Premier Andrew Furey announced on Thursday that Route 20A, commonly known as the Torbay bypass, has been renamed the Kevin Parsons Highway.Parsons, a former MHA and key figure of municipal politics as the former mayor of Flatrock, died in August at the age of 62."There's no doubt Kevin Parsons was a great son of Newfoundland and Labrador, who left us all too soon," Furey said at the unveiling

  • “Gilmore Girls ”Meets “Schitt's Creek” in Lucy Score's “Story of My Life ”— Read an Excerpt Here (Exclusive)

    The bestselling romance author will publish the new novel in 2025, including three different special editions — and we've got a sneak peek inside

  • News Corp beats quarterly estimates, announces CFO change

    The company also said Susan Panuccio will depart from her role as finance chief and will be replaced by Lavanya Chandrashekar early next year. Chandrashekar, 52, has recently served as chief financial officer at beverage company Diageo and prior to that held senior finance positions at Procter & Gamble and Mondelēz International . The company's Dow Jones segment, which provides news and business information and that includes the Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch and Investor's Business Daily, saw a surge in content licensing and digital subscription in the first quarter.

  • King Charles ‘Humiliated’ as Prince Andrew Wins Royal Lodge War

    Friends of Prince Andrew were jubilant Friday night after the disgraced duke won the so-called “Siege of Royal Lodge,” successfully defying his brother King Charles’ long-running efforts to kick him out of the extravagant 90-acre property. In a bitter humiliation for the king, who has spent much of the past year scheming to get Andrew, Duke of York, out of the 10-bedroomed mansion, the palace has thrown in the towel and accepted that Andrew can stay there after all. Charles was rumored to be eye

  • Girl, 16, recovering in Ottawa hospital after vicious attack

    A 16-year-old girl is recovering in an Ottawa children's hospital after suffering serious injuries in what her family describes as a brutal attack allegedly committed by her ex-boyfriend, who's now in custody and facing charges including attempted murder. "I don't know how she's alive. Nobody knows," said Kaylie Smith's cousin Paige Smith, who spoke to CBC on behalf of the family. "It's incredible, her strength and resilience in this."Kaylie Smith was airlifted to CHEO, eastern Ontario's childre

  • Adam Kinzinger Spills His 'Honest To God' Thoughts About Trump Win

    The former House Republican got "absolutely" clear about what he called a MAGA "narrative."

  • It's becoming clearer how Ukraine's first attack on North Korean troops went down

    A Ukrainian official gave Business Insider further details about the first clashes between Ukrainian and North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region.

  • Elon Musk’s mother sparks backlash with ‘racist’ election day tweet

    ‘Sad and twisted take,’ one person on X responded to Maye Musk’s post

  • Trump Demands Action Against His Enemies After Rumors of a Truth Social Selloff

    Donald Trump’s presidential victory on Tuesday night has apparently had no sobering effect on his penchant for urging law enforcement to take down his enemies. On Thursday morning, the president-elect emphatically swore that he has no intention of selling off shares in his social media platform, Truth Social, and demanded that authorities investigate anyone who suggested otherwise. “There are fake, untrue, and probably illegal rumors and/or statements made by, perhaps, market manipulators or sho

  • Kelly Clarkson is a floral dream in $900 mini dress that highlights endless legs

    Kelly Clarkson rocked a stunning $900 floral dress on her Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday November 7. See the stunning minidress here...

  • The Mysterious Erasure of ‘Mamacita’ Kimberly Guilfoyle

    Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle may have been the only woman in the world more somber than Vice President Kamala Harris following Tuesday’s election results—and all the contouring in the world couldn’t hide it on her face. Though dressed the part in MAGA red, Guilfoyle appeared to be the odd woman out as she joined the Trump clan onstage Wednesday to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in Palm Beach, Florida. And Don Jr. seemed to be making sure she felt it. The scene:

  • The 2024 Election May Have One More Surprise

    The 2024 election may have one last card to play: the House of Representatives, where a majority hasn’t been called for either party. The overwhelming likelihood is that the House will follow the national electorate and give Republicans a majority again, confirming unified government under President-elect Donald Trump. The Associated Press, whose calls Barron’s relies on, has projected that of the 435 House seats, Republicans have won 211 versus 199 for Democrats.

  • Princess Kate's imminent public outing revealed after Prince William's heartbreaking admission

    Kate Middleton is confirmed to join Prince William and King Charles at Remembrance service this weekend....

  • She helped thousands get COVID-19 shots. Now she's on the hook for $600K

    A Kingston, Ont., doctor celebrated for organizing drive-thru vaccination clinics that helped thousands get shots at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is now being ordered to pay back more than $600,000 in fees for those same services.Dr. Elaine Ma said she organized 45 mass vaccination clinics that administered roughly 35,000 doses between April 2021 and the following February.Her work was recognized by the Ontario College of Family Physicians, which granted her its Award of Excellence in 202

  • 'That Was Just Melania': Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Trump With Fleeting Observation

    The late night host also had some advice for people who want to leave the country after the election.

  • Donald Trump has sweeping plans for a second administration. Here's what he's proposed

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration.

  • WH Press Secretary Tangles With Fox Reporter Over Trump: ‘Twisting Everything’

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walked out of a briefing Thursday after a strained interaction with Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich surrounding the Biden administration’s messaging in recent days. Jean-Pierre accused Heinrich of “twisting everything” during the tense back-and-forth. The incident began with Heinrich, Fox’s senior White House correspondent, asking Jean-Pierre about an apparent change in rhetoric.