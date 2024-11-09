Connections hints, clues and answers on Saturday, November 9 2024

WARNING: THERE ARE CONNECTIONS SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE NOVEMBER 9, 2024 NYT CONNECTIONS ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.

Have you been playing Connections, the super fun word game from the New York Times that has people sharing those multi-colored squares on social media like they did with Wordle? It’s pretty fun and sometimes very challenging, so we’re here to help you out with some clues and the answer for the four categories that you need to know:

1. How you might describe wires that are all tied together.

2. Think back to seventh grade or so.

3. Teeny.

4. BRB, I've got to go to the ...

The answers are below this photo:

1. Contorted

2. Algebra terms

3. Smallest amount

4. Words before "room" to mean lavatory

