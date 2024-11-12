Connections hints, clues and answers on Tuesday, November 12 2024
WARNING: THERE ARE CONNECTIONS SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE NOVEMBER 12, 2024 NYT CONNECTIONS ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.
Ready?
OK!
Have you been playing Connections, the super fun word game from the New York Times that has people sharing those multi-colored squares on social media like they did with Wordle? It’s pretty fun and sometimes very challenging, so we’re here to help you out with some clues and the answer for the four categories that you need to know:
1. Whine!
2. Think green.
3. A famous statue.
4. You might be typing on one.
The answers are below this photo:
1. Complain
2. Vegetable units
3. Features of justice personified
4. Laptop specs
