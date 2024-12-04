Connections hints, clues and answers on Wednesday, December 4 2024
WARNING: THERE ARE CONNECTIONS SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE DECEMBER 4, 2024 NYT CONNECTIONS ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.
Ready?
OK!
Have you been playing Connections, the super fun word game from the New York Times that has people sharing those multi-colored squares on social media like they did with Wordle? It’s pretty fun and sometimes very challenging, so we’re here to help you out with some clues and the answer for the four categories that you need to know:
1. What someone at the head of a pack does.
2. Characters in ancient stories.
3. Thread the ...
4. Bathroom words (sort of!).
The answers are below this photo:
1. Steer
2. Figures in Greek myth
3. Things with needle/s
4. Starting with synonyms for lavatory
