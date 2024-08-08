Connectivity issues hinder farmers, union says

Poor mobile and broadband connectivity are causing farmers major issues, a farming leader has said.

A recent survey by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) revealed the issues are continuing to "significantly hinder" farmers’ ability to run effective, food-producing businesses.

NFU Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire chairwoman Freya Morgan said that in some areas, people are "unable to do basic tasks like answer calls and read emails".

Suffolk farmer Tom McVeigh said it was a "huge frustration".

Freya Morgan, NFU chair for Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire, said many areas have had "poor or non-existent mobile phone connections for years" [National Farmers’ Union ]

In the national survey, 76% of NFU members reported some level of unreliable mobile signal across outdoor locations on their farms.

Six per cent of members still have no access to 4G or 5G on their smartphones and although broadband speeds have improved, only 58% of members find them adequate for the needs of their farm business, the survey found.

The union said reliable internet and mobile connectivity were crucial for everyday farming operations, from submitting VAT returns and using GPS on tractors to communicating with customers.

Mobile signal is also vital for health and safety, especially for farmers working alone in remote areas, it added.

'Mental health threat'

Ms Morgan, who farms in north Bedfordshire, says that many parts of the county have had "poor or non-existent mobile phone connections for years" which is "continuing to be a real hinderance".

"Having reliable mobile and broadband connectivity is essential to enable these businesses and the rural economy to thrive," she said.

"This is also crucial in helping farmers to deliver food security, which has to be a top priority of the new government."

She added that poor mobile connection was a major health and safety risk, in terms of not being able to call for help in an emergency and that lack of connectivity can "accentuate loneliness and cause stress, both threats to mental health in rural areas".

Suffolk farmer, Tim McVeigh, says a poor mobile phone signal makes it "hard to do basic tasks" [Tim McVeigh]

Tom McVeigh, who farms arable crops, cattle and pigs near Debenham in Suffolk, says there have been problems with mobile phone signal in the area "for as long as I can remember".

"It makes it hard to do basic tasks and it is a huge frustration," he said.

"It causes issues on a regular basis where we have people coming and going on the farm and when we need to get information quickly it can take an age.

"This continues to be problem many farmers and people in rural Suffolk are facing."

NFU vice president, Rachel Hallos, said the union welcomed the new government’s pledge to deliver gigabit broadband and 5G by 2030.

But the union needed detailed plans and a timeline on how this would be delivered, particularly in rural areas, as 2030 is "still six years away", she said.

