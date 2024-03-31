I was conned out of £20k by romance fraudster who convinced me he was sick

A woman has told how she was conned out of £20k by a "callous" romance fraudster - who convinced her he was sick and needed the money for private medical care. Suzanne Famula met Christopher Harris, 41, a car salesman, on an online dating site in November 2020. Harris, who has 16 previous convictions for more than 25 offences, including nine fraud-related cases, told Suzanne that he had long-term health problems and that he needed £400 to "go private" to receive "proper care". After around two months of dating, the 39-year-old handed over £400 on the condition he pay her back once he got paid.