Conner returns from Lexington with win over Dunbar
Conner dominated Paul Laurence Dunbar, 42-15.
Conner dominated Paul Laurence Dunbar, 42-15.
When a 9-year-old football fan wore his favorite Detroit Lions jersey to the airport, he had no idea he’d be meeting his NFL idol.
There is a world where the Rangers could target John Tavares once he becomes an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
In one of the wildest stories of the last 10 years in golf, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, just a month after winning his second green jacket at the Masters, was arrested early Friday morning of the PGA Championship back in May. Since his arrest, Scheffl
Tyson Barrie didn't fit well with the Nashville Predators, but might get another contract by his previous team.
Rory McIlroy had a disappointing week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to begin the postseason, but it's been much better at the 2024 BMW Championship through 36 holes. The Northern Irishman opened with a 2-under 70 on Thursday and followed it up with…
French TV Station TVA reported yesterday Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes gave his captain a call before pulling the trigger on the Patrik Laine deal.
BOSTON (AP) — Danny Jansen will become the first major leaguer to appear in a game for both teams when he plays catcher for the Boston Red Sox on Monday in the resumption of a suspended game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski lays all his cards out on the table.
American football fans recently got a taste of the CFL and one of its quirky rules, and it's probably safe to assume they're not impressed.
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A golfer was disqualified from the Women's British Open on Friday because her caddie used a distance-measuring device on two holes at the Old Course.
Sabalenka is looking to add the US Open title to last week’s Cincinnati Open victory.
An engine violation following Hamlin’s win at Bristol thwarts his chances of winning the Cup Series’ regular season points title.
David De Gea’s return to football got off to a horror start on Thursday.After 14 months away, the former Manchester United goalkeeper signed for Serie A side Fiorentina. However, his debut will be o...
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Fraser Riddler called the opening round of the AIG Women’s British Open over the Old Course farcical. As the longtime caddie manager of St. Andrews Links, Riddler has seen his share of challenging conditions and Thursday’s, he said, was amon
Matthews was the only Maple Leafs player on the list, featuring the likes of McDavid, Draisaitl, Crosby, and Bedard.
The "Matrix" star played hockey throughout his youth and even considered going pro — before Hollywood came knocking.
Making it to the NHL isn't easy, even when you are drafted. Making it out of an invitation to camp is a true show of resiliency and determination.
TORONTO — Joey Votto was sad to end his comeback bid to play for his hometown Toronto Blue Jays, but the 40-year-old first baseman could not ignore that his game was no longer at a Major League level.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA amid a myriad of questions about how she would handle the transition to pro basketball.
We're less than three weeks before the start of the 2024 NFL regular season, so you're probably scrambling right now. You'r