ConocoPhillips shows support for BRFN's cultural project at Pink Mountain ranch

Blueberry River First Nation (BRFN) has received a significant contribution toward the final construction of a camp arbour at the Pink Mountain Ranch in Peace River.

Hydrocarbon and exploration giant ConocoPhillips put toward a pledge of around $400,000, and Peace Country Petroleum has contributed $100,000, the BRFN said in a pair of Facebook posts this month.

The move means the project, estimated to cost around $2.1 million, will now only cost around $1.6 million.

Indigenous relations advisor at ConcoPhillips, Allison Dobek, says the contribution was a means of “continuing engagement” with BRFN, and they were “pleased to support this project of cultural significance.

The construction is being handled by Dreamcatcher Log Homes, an Indigenous-led business based in Alberta that specializes in erecting outdoor structures.

BRFN Chief Judy Desjarlais hopes to complete the arbour by the opening of the Nation’s cultural camp in July.

“It will be a circular design with seating,” said Desjarlais. “Our goal is to have industry support the project. It’s a good sign that some have.”

According to Lynn Harvey, executive assistant for BRFN, the arbour will be the epicentre of events the band hosts, such as the cultural camp set to take place later this year.

“Any cultural events we host will be held there. This includes our cultural camp,” says Harvey.

“We will host our tea dance, gatherings or any other events brought to our Nation.”

One of the biggest highlights of the construction of the arbour is how many more functions the building will attract to BRFN, says Harvey.

“We are becoming more known to tourists,” says Harvey. “Other Nations also want to rent the building for upcoming events.”

“There are more plans in the works for the use of Pink Mountain, and building this arbour is something that our elders needed as well.”

The BRFN cultural camp will feature a slice of Indigenous life hosted by BRFN, including Indigenous-led workshops about moose harvesting and hunting, from July 15th to the 21st at the Pink Mountain Ranch in Peace River.

