Conor Benn fight time: TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction, ring walks for Peter Dobson bout

Conor Benn is back in the USA for his latest fight against Peter Dobson (Getty Images)

Conor Benn continues his boxing comeback against Peter Dobson in Las Vegas this weekend.

It is the second bout for 'The Destroyer' since his two failed voluntary drugs tests that forced the cancellation of a blockbuster grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr in October 2022 and all the subsequent controversy and fallout.

Benn's first fight since brushing aside Chris van Heerden in Manchester in April 2022 came at late notice on a low-key bill in Orlando back in September, when he earned a unanimous decision win over Rodolfo Orozco following the lifting of his provisional suspension.

Benn - who insists he is innocent of intentionally doping having tested positive for the female fertility drug clomifene before his proposed clash with Eubank Jr - still does not hold a boxing license in the UK as he awaits the verdict of a British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) appeal against the lifting of that provisional UKAD suspension by the National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP).

That appeal is expected to be heard this month, but for now Benn is back Stateside for his latest tune-up against Dobson, an undefeated 33-year-old American welterweight whose professional record currently stands at 16-0 with nine knockouts.

New Yorker Dobson has not fought since the summer of 2022 though, when he outpointed Argentine southpaw Rodrigo Damian Coria in Atlanta.

Benn vs Dobson date, start time, venue and ring walks

Benn vs Dobson takes place on Saturday February 3, 2024 in the Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

It was initially expected that the fight would be an overnight affair for British fans, though it has since been confirmed that Benn is expected in the ring at around 10:30pm GMT - which is 2:30pm local time.

Benn vs Dobson fight card/undercard in full

Saturday's event is co-headlined by American Austin 'Ammo' Williams, who battles fellow undefeated middleweight Armel Mbumba-Yassa following the withdrawal of Northern Ireland's Connor Coyle through injury.

British heavyweight Johnny Fisher is also on the card, with the Romford Bull looking for his 11th pro win against Ukrainian former kickboxer Dmytro Bezus.

Conor Benn vs Peter Dobson

Austin Williams vs Armel Mbumba

Johnny Fisher vs Dmytro Bezus

Khalil Coe vs Gerardo Osuna

Jimmy Sains vs Alejandro Avalos

George Liddard vs Andrew Buchanan

How to watch Benn vs Dobson

TV channel: Benn vs Dobson will be shown live on DAZN, with 'Before the Bell' coverage starting at 7pm GMT.

The main card is due to start at approximately 8pm, with the main event at 10:30pm.

Live stream: The DAZN app and website will offer a live stream service online to subscribers across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more.

Benn vs Dobson fight prediction

Despite his long layoff, it was a surprise to see Benn go the distance with a little-known opponent in Orozco last time out.

However, he seemed grateful for the rounds under his belt as he plots his way back to relevance, this week calling out the likes of Devin Haney, Jaron 'Boots' Ennis and Vergil Ortiz Jr for a 'mega-fight' in the UK later this year.

Conor Benn wants to take part in a 'mega-fight' in the UK later in 2024 (Getty Images)

Dobson has had plenty to say about Benn on social media, but this is a formidable challenge for the American who is unlikely to be capable of making the big step up.

While it wouldn't be a surprise to see Benn content to rack up the rounds again in total and complete control, he may also feel like producing an emphatic knockout to really make his presence felt back in the division.

Benn to win via knockout in the middle rounds.

Benn vs Dobson weigh-in results

Both Benn and Dobson hit the scales in Las Vegas on Friday.

Each man weighed in at 150.6lbs.

Benn vs Dobson betting odds

Benn to win: 1/16

Dobson to win: 15/2

Draw: 25/1

Benn to win by KO/TKO or DQ: 4/11

Benn to win by points or decision: 11/4

Dobson to win by KO, TKO or DQ: 10/1

Dobson to win by points or decision: 19/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).