Shocking Moment Conor McGregor Kicks Footballer in Chest During Pub Team Match

Professional fighter Conor McGregor laced up his boots and joined Blackforge FC on the pitch for a soccer match in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, January 11.

Blackforge FC is a team sponsored by the Black Forge, the Dublin pub owned by McGregor.

Video filmed by Stephen Donnelly shows McGregor delivering a high kick into his opponent’s chest while attempting to score.

After the game, McGregor reposted a video of the high kick on X with the caption, “All ball, ref!”

Before the match, he posted on X saying, “I break jaws with my shoulder, and noses. I get the ball any pitch, any where. Moses.”

McGregor also reposted a video of his play with the caption, “Good game, fair challenges, nothing sloppy, no injuries. Up the Forge!”

The Premier Division match between Blackforge and Harding IF FC took place at Ringsend Park in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday evening and ended in a draw, according to a post from United Churches Football League. Credit: Stephen Donnelly via Storyful