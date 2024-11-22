Conor McGregor raped woman in hotel in 2018, civil court jury finds – as he’s told to pay over £200k damages

Conor McGregor outside the High Court in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

A woman who accused Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor of raping her in a Dublin hotel six years ago has won her claim against him for damages in a High Court civil case.

McGregor faced an accusation in the civil action that he “brutally raped and battered” the woman in December 2018.

The UFC fighter and boxer previously told the court he had consensual sex in a penthouse at the Beacon Hotel, in south Dublin.

The woman lost her lawsuit against McGregor’s friend James Lawrence, however, who she also accused of raping her.

After deliberating for six hours and 10 minutes, the jury returned with their verdicts in the civil trial against McGregor.

The total amount of damages awarded to the victim by the jury was €248,603.60 (£206,637).

McGregor shook his head as the jury of eight women and four men returned with their verdict.

He was accompanied by his family, including his partner Dee Devlin, parents, sister and brother-in-law.

The standard of proof in civil cases is on the balance of probabilities and the onus of proof rests on the plaintiff.

This is a breaking news story, more follows...