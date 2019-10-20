Conquering the Cape to Cabot: 2 first time runners share tears at the finish line

The loudest cheers for a runner at the 2019 Cape to Cabot race in St. John's came long after the winners — and almost everyone else — had left scenic Signal Hill.

Billed as one of the hardest races in eastern North America, Tracy Coffey's 20 kilometre journey came to an end with a small of army of supporters pushing her toward the finish line.

"It's just amazing. I am so blessed to have such a great village and community [behind me]", Coffey said.

As the final runner to make their way toward Cabot Tower, Coffey had a police escort for the last five kilometres.

"He is going to want to make me quit here today," she said.

"But he was great cheerleader along the way. He said, 'come on, I'll get you up the hill'. He was awesome," Coffey said.

With his RNC police cruiser sirens blaring, and with her son at her side, Coffey accomplished her goal.

The officer then came over and hugged Coffey.

"When I was 30, I ran my first Tely Ten and this year I turned 35 so I just wanted to do something big," Coffey said.

"Now, this morning it didn't feel like such a great idea."

But standing on the finish line with her friends, family and an arm full of flowers she expressed how happy she was she did it.

From running the hills to walking down the aisle

One of those waiting for her was Nicole Hutchings.

The two have been friends for the past few years and have pushed each other along in running.

They signed up for the race together and in the wind and cold Hutchings — who finished before Coffey — stood and waited for Coffey to cross the Cape to Cabot finish line.

"It's awesome, I am so proud of her," Hutchings said.

There was no shortage of hugs and tears when Coffey touched the blue timing mat at the finish line.

"It's just such a big feat to get it done … and to see all the support of your hard work and everyone is so proud of you. It's awesome," Hutchings said.

It's not the only feat Coffey will conquer this week, she will be getting married on Friday and joked that she would be walking down the aisle in one piece.

One of the crew helping Coffey climb the daunting 1.6 kilometre hill to the finish was Joanne Cole-Taylor.

Wearing blue from head to toe, she had more energy than most of the people in the race.

