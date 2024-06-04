Conrad Crews denied parole in 2024

Reuters

ROME (Reuters) -A Dutch tourist has defaced a frescoed wall in an ancient Roman house in Herculaneum, near Naples, damaging a building that survived the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, Italian police said on Monday. "Any damage hurts our heritage, our beauty and our identity and that is why it must be punished with the utmost firmness," Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said in a statement. A smaller city than its more famous neighbour Pompeii, Herculaneum was buried under a deeper layer of ash, which protected its ruins from thieves and left particularly well-preserved remains.