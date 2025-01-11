Conservation group launches birds of prey project

A new project to protect birds of prey in parts of Sheffield has been launched.

Owlthorpe Fields Conservation Group wants to monitor and help boost the population of various raptor species in the S20 area - including buzzards, kestrels, and owls.

The project will run for three years, after which a report will be provided to the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) and Sheffield City Council's Ecology Unit.

The group was recently awarded a £101,990 grant from the National Lottery Heritage fund.

Group chair Claire Baker said: "Our local community are very fond of watching their local birds and will be thrilled to know that work is being implemented which will hopefully safeguard their presence in the area.

"It should also give a good indication of how wildlife in general in this area is faring."

She said without the funding, and an additional £1,000 from the council's South East Local Area Committee, they would not have been able to carry out the project

"We're really excited about it, we're hoping the community will get involved and it'll bring them together, and it's nice to be doing something positive for the environment," she said.

Will Warhurst from Sorby Breck Bird Ringing Group is installing bird boxes for the project [BETH MCRUDDEN]

As part of the project, new nesting boxes will be installed and monitored by licensed ringers from the Sorby Breck Bird Ringing Group.

Will Warhurst from the group said: "I grew up and still live in the S20 area, and have been passionate about bird monitoring from a very early age.

"With the BTO looking to increase raptor monitoring, it is a timely opportunity to get this project underway and provide essential data on breeding numbers, productivity, and nest locations - which are highly valued by the organisations that work to conserve raptors across the UK."

