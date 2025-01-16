Conservation inspires young volunteers

The programme is designed to equip participants with a variety of practical skills, including coppicing [Adrian Harms/BBC]

A volunteering project designed to give young people across Surrey experience in conservation aims to break down barriers to entering "quite an elitist" sector.

Air Time Community Interest Company (CIC), which aims to address health inequalities through expose to nature, is leading the My Green Future volunteering project for young people aged 18-24.

The group, who were coppicing in the woods at Countryside Regeneration Trust's Pierrepont Farm in Frensham on Tuesday, is made up of those who may otherwise struggle to access this sector.

Jo Woodhams from Air Time CIC told BBC South East that the project's main aim is to "provide opportunities for people from underrepresented communities".

The group visited the Countryside Regeneration Trust's Pierrepont Farm in Frensham to learn about coppicing [Adrian Harms/BBC]

She said: "Most people that work in environmental conservation have got there by doing lots of volunteering... unless you come from a family that can afford to support you whilst you're doing that it's just not possible for many people."

ADVERTISEMENT

Admitting that conservation is among the least diverse sectors, Ms Woodhams hopes this project goes some way to bridging that gap by providing travel, lunch and personal protective equipment (PPE) for participants.

Alongside this, everyone who completes the programme receives a £300 training budget to spend on further courses relevant to conservation.

Among the participants is university graduate Aspin, who completed her degree in ecology and wildlife conservation last year.

She was full of praise for the project, which is funded by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) Farming in Protected Landscapes scheme.

She said: "I was looking to gain some practical experience, and this has been really good because it's been a real diverse range of things, working with different organisations."

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow BBC Surrey on Facebook, on X. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

Related stories

Related internet links