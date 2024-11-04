Conservationists sought to live on remote island

A bird observatory has been on the Calf of Man since the 1950s [MANX SCENES]

A nature charity is searching for a team of conservationists to live and work on a remote island off the south coast of the Isle of Man.

Manx Wildlife Trust has had a bird observatory based on the Calf of Man since the 1950s, and over the years the team has grown from one to four.

The charity is looking for a bird warden, assistant bird warden, estate warden and assistant estate warden.

Calf Manager Lara Howe said the roles gave the charity "really important information about what is going on with our bird species" and allowed for long-term data collection.

Bird species

Owned by Manx National Heritage, the Calf of Man is classed as a nature reserve, and is about one square mile (1.6km).

The bird observatory on the island is one of 20 across the British Isles.

The posts are seasonal, with the team living off-grid on the island from March to November.

The work involves research, conservation and managing habitats.

The team also monitor the island's sea bird population, including the Manx shear waters which had a decline in numbers after rats arrived on the Calf of Man following a shipwreck, Dr Howe said.

She said the shear waters population was increasing again and the charity was looking to re-introduce puffins to the Calf of Man.

The Calf bird list stands at 288 species, with 67 that have been recorded as breeding.

Last month, the charity announced that Aron Sapsford who had been the bird warden on the island for 11 seasons, and had been the longest serving warden in the Calf of Man's history, would be moving on.

Manx Wildlife Trust is contracted by Manx National Heritage to undertake the wardening duties.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

More like this

Related internet links