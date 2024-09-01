Conservative Columnist Tells Bemused CNN Host Vance ‘Has Not Had One Misstep’

Rich Lowry, editor-in-chief of the conservative National Review, told a bemused Chris Wallace in a Saturday appearance on CNN that Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance has essentially run a perfect campaign.

In remarks during a panel on The Chris Wallace Show, Lowry first granted Vance “obviously did have a rocky introduction to national life.” Citing the furor surrounding his now-infamous “childless cat ladies” criticism as just one example, Lowry continued to note that Vance is, “not necessarily the most warm and fuzzy campaigner, but he a is proven tireless, fearless, really effective spokesman for this ticket.”

In a moment of truly-limber talking head contortion, he then asserted that Vance “as far as I can tell, has not had one misstep.”

Stunned by the remark, a skeptical but seemingly amused Wallace quickly pushed back: “How about Vance this week telling Kamala Harris to ‘go to hell’ for criticism about Trump’s visit to Arlington which she in fact never made?” the host queried.

“You think the campaign didn’t want him to do that?” parried Lowry back in turn.

“I would hope that they didn’t want him to,” Wallace demurred.

“They probably wanted him to go out and be a forceful critic and be an attack dog, and he's doing a really good job,” the conservative journalist explained.

Walz Says He’ll Make Debate With JD Vance All About Project 2025

Wallace followed up again, asking about Vance’s defense of lewd remarks by Trump.

"Well, he's on the ticket, what is he going to do?" said Lowry, who then praised Vance for the number of media appearances the Ohio senator has made during the campaign.

“It’s going to be a long two months,” joked Wallace, ending the segment.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

