Conservative group says it will spend $10 million on Cruz’s reelection

A conservative Super PAC said it will spend at least $10 million on Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) reelection.

The Washington Post first reported Wednesday that the Club for Growth Action plans to spend a huge sum of money in support of the Texas Republican’s bid to stay in his Senate seat. The announcement follows the win of Texas Rep. Colin Allred (D) in his primary on Tuesday against state Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D).

“Club for Growth Action has been strongly behind Sen. Ted Cruz since he was first elected, and we plan to spend 8 figures in his race against [President Biden’s] MVP Rep. Colin Allred,” David McIntosh, the president of Club for Growth, said in a statement.

“Allred has a long record of siding with Biden on the leftist policies wrecking the economy and driving inflation and dangerous crime,” McIntosh continued.

While preparing to face down Cruz, Allred has centered the race around abortion and has previously taken aim at the Republicans for a lack of support when it comes to the issue of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“Texans who want nothing more than to start a family are scared, and Ted Cruz’s dangerous record has put their rights and freedoms at risk,” Allred said.

Allred was slammed by a pro-Cruz super PAC in a video released shortly before the polls closed in the Tuesday primary. The video, released by the Truth and Courage PAC, alleged that Allred is Democrats’ “most radical recruit” and “too radical for Texas.”

