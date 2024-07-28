How will the Conservatives choose their new leader?

Sam Francis - Political reporter
·3 min read
Rishi Sunak holds his hands open while campaigning in the general election
[Getty Images]

The Conservative leadership contest is under way, with nominations now open.

Rishi Sunak officially stood down after leading the Tories to their worst performance at a general election, but is staying on as acting leader until his replacement is chosen.

That person will be the sixth Tory leader in less than eight and a half years.

How do nominations for Tory leader work?

Each candidate needs the support of at least 10 MPs to get on to the ballot, including a proposer and seconder. MPs can nominate only one candidate per voting round.

This is a much lower bar than during the last leadership election in 2022, when hopefuls needed the backing of 100 MPs. Mr Sunak was the only one to enter the race with that level of support, and so became the party leader.

There are currently 121 Tory MPs but those who are also whips, or sit on the executive of the backbench 1922 committee, cannot nominate a candidate.

Therefore a maximum of 10 candidates could meet the threshold, though the eventual number is likely to be lower.

How will the campaign unfold?

A graphic showing the key dates and process of how the Conservative Leadership Election will work
[BBC]

A three-month campaign will begin when nominations close on 29 July.

When Parliament returns from summer recess in early September, a number of rounds of voting among Conservative MPs will reduce the field to an expected four leadership hopefuls.

In each round, the candidate who finishes last will be eliminated.

'Beauty parade'

The final four will be given a chance to speak directly to Conservative members at the party's conference between 29 September and 2 October.

Precise details of this "beauty parade" have yet to be announced.

After the conference, the remaining candidates will be reduced to two in a final round of voting by MPs and those two will be put to a ballot of party members.

Party members' vote

If two candidates remain at the end of these ballots of MPs , members of the Conservative Party will choose the next leader in a vote in the days leading up to 31 October.

Party members will make their choice via secure online voting, though this system has previously been criticised for its susceptibility to hackers and rogue state interference.

In recent years, party members have tended to pick the more right-wing candidate of the final two. In the first of the 2022 leadership elections, Mr Sunak consistently won more support from MPs than Liz Truss during each round until party members had their say.

To be eligible to vote, party members must have been active for 90 days before the ballot closes and must have been party members when nominations opened.

New leader chosen

The new leader of the Conservative Party will be announced on 2 November - at which point Mr Sunak will hand over the reins.

The winner will become the official leader of the opposition and the figurehead of the Conservatives' efforts to rebuild the party.

Who might the Tory leadership candidates be?

So far, five MPs have announced they will run: shadow home secretary James Cleverly, former Home Secretary Dame Priti Patel, shadow security minister Tom Tugendhat, ex-Housing Secretary and immigration minister Robert Jenrick, and shadow work and pensions secretary Mel Stride.

Other potential candidates include former Home Secretary Suella Braverman and shadow housing, communities and local government secretary Kemi Badenoch.

Shadow health secretary Victoria Atkins ruled herself out of the race. Announcing her decision in a social media post, she said she wanted to help the next leader "rebuild and renew our party".

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Major Shifts Beneath the Surface in a New Trump-Harris Poll

    After all the political tumult of the last month, Thursday’s latest New York Times/Siena College poll is full of findings unlike any we’ve seen this cycle, with one exception: who leads the presidential race. The poll found Donald Trump ahead of Kamala Harris by 1 percentage point, 48% to 47%, among likely voters. Other than the name of the Democratic candidate, “Trump +1” is a result that could have been from any other Times/Siena poll before President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate. Sign up for

  • Kamala Harris’ VP Frontrunner Accused of Sex Harassment Cover-up

    One of the frontrunners to be Kamala Harris’ VP pick has been accused of covering up a sexual harassment scandal and being too insecure to be “second under a woman.”Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, has consistently topped lists of potential running mates for the Democratic nominee-apparent and until now had avoided any hint of having material for Republicans to latch on to.But now a Democrat running to be Pennsylvania’s state treasurer has launched an attack on Gov. Shapiro

  • Ana Navarro just posted a racy throwback pic of Melania — and the Internet has opinions

    The GQ spread appeared in 2000

  • Donald Trump Seen in Public Without Ear Bandage

    Donald Trump ditched his ear bandage for his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday. The former president’s right ear returned to public view for the first time since it sustained damage in the July 13 assassination attempt.The former president’s large bandage became an impromptu fashion statement during the Republican National Convention, with some attendees donning DIY wound dressings. Following the convention, Trump swapped out his bulky white gauze for a thin nude b

  • Kamala Harris doesn't scare Republicans, but Mark Kelly absolutely should

    Republicans are giddy about crushing Kamala Harris in November. They need to get a grip. Particularly if she chooses AZ Sen. Mark Kelly as her VP.

  • Usha Vance Was ‘Appalled’ by Jan. 6 and Trump, Friends Spill

    Usha Vance expressed “revulsion” at former president Donald Trump and found the Jan. 6 insurrection “deeply disturbing,” her one-time friends have revealed.The potential second lady’s alleged distaste for her husband’s running mate began when Trump was elected in 2016 and was especially clear after Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol in a bid to overturn his defeat, the Washington Post reported.“Usha found the incursion on the Capitol and Trump’s role in it to be deeply disturbing,” the frie

  • Sanders explains why he hasn’t yet endorsed Harris

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in a Friday interview with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi explained why he has yet to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president, suggesting he wants first to see more specific commitments from her on issues important to the working class. The Hill reported this week that Sanders is looking to shape Harris’s…

  • I've studied past assassination attempts in US politics. The most similar one to Trump's resulted in a loss in the election.

    US historian and lecturer David Head outlines the presidential assassinations and attempts in US history and how the events impacted elections.

  • Melania Trump’s Memoir Announcement Prompts A Very Embarrassing Reminder

    The former first lady received an awkward flashback to her husband Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

  • J.D. Vance Calls Jennifer Aniston ‘Disgusting’ for ‘Cat Ladies’ Clap Back

    J.D. Vance has lashed out at Jennifer Aniston, accusing her of a “disgusting” attack for commenting on his description of childless women as “cat ladies.”Donald Trump’s running mate used an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s Sirius XM show on Saturday to offer a defense of the resurfaced 2021 comments from an interview with then-Fox host Tucker Carlson in which he referred to Democratic leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris as “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.”He said

  • Harris holds her first fundraiser as the likely Democratic nominee as donors open their wallets

    PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris used her first fundraiser since becoming the Democrats' likely White House nominee to excoriate the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as determined to roll back Americans' freedoms.

  • Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris: 'This is going to be historic.'

    The Obamas made history themselves 16 years ago when Barack Obama became the first person of color to be elected president of the United States.

  • Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Slams JD Vance With A Deeply Personal Message About IVF

    Vance, Donald Trump's vice presidential pick, recently voted against Democrats' Right to IVF Act.

  • Right-Wing Group Makes Questionable Claims About Man Who Shot At Donald Trump

    The Heritage Foundation used mobile ad data to imply a conspiracy theory about Thomas Crooks, signifying a new era of political groups tracking citizens’ movements.

  • ‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Lamorne Morris Trolls Trump With A ‘Moving’ Comparison

    The Emmy-nominated actor spotted a key difference between the former president and the current one.

  • In JD Vance Country, an Addiction Scourge That Won’t Go Away

    POMEROY, Ohio — Sitting in a KFC restaurant in the former coal-mining town of Pomeroy, Ohio, a few hours before JD Vance addressed the Republican National Convention, Curtis Ramsey, 18, recalled the first time he heard the Ohio senator’s name. It was last month, he said, in the Washington office of another Ohio Republican, Rep. Jim Jordan. Ramsey, who had never been to a big city or flown on an airplane before, was in the capital with two filmmakers seeking to draw attention to a new documentary

  • J.D. Vance ‘Couch’ Story Finally Makes Appearance on Fox

    The embarrassing, baseless gossip that Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance had sex with a couch was alluded to in passing on Fox News Friday night for the first time, making for a bit of an amusing—if not awkward—moment on the right-wing channel.Vance’s rollout as Donald Trump’s running mate has been largely viewed as less than ideal, thanks in part to his controversial comments about women and voting. In addition, scores of memes have imagined Vance’s relationship with furniture,

  • Number of Americans who say US ready for female president dipping: Survey

    Since 2015, the number of Americans who say they are ready for a female president has dropped by nine points, according to a new Times/SAY24 poll from YouGov poll. The survey, conducted after President Biden dropped out of the race, was designed to assess the electorate’s beliefs surrounding “gender bias,” and Vice President Harris’s chances…

  • How Doug Emhoff is amplifying his wife’s historic presidential bid

    Confronted with a barrage of negative social media posts from former President Donald Trump aimed at his wife, second gentleman Doug Emhoff eschewed machismo or defensiveness.

  • Trump’s Platform: What Is His Plan for Social Security and Medicare?

    The Republican National Party unveiled their official platform just before their national convention. While it’s thick on political rhetoric and sparse on details, it is more robust than their 2020 platform, which literally did not exist and was instead merely a full-throated endorsement of Donald Trump.