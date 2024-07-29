Conservatives accuse Labour of ‘misleading public’ over winter fuel payment cuts

The Conservatives have accused Labour of misleading the public after Rachel Reeves scrapped the universal winter fuel payment.

The move means 10 million pensioners will now miss out and has been criticised by Age UK.

Claire Coutinho, the shadow energy secretary, said: “During the election, Labour sources said the winter fuel payments would continue under a Starmer government and that there were no plans to change eligibility for these benefits.

“Today they have revealed they misled the public.

“Instead of giving winter fuel payments to pensioners, they have chosen to bend to the pressure from the unions by giving a 22 per cent pay rise to junior doctors and reversing the Conservative government’s planned reduction to the civil service.”

Last month, a Labour spokesman insisted the party had “no plans” to change the policy.

Currently, all 11.4m pensioners receive an extra £200 to help heat their homes every winter, with people aged over 80 receiving a blanket £300 payment.

But now the payments will be restricted to those who already claim means-tested benefits, a move which is estimated to save £1.4 billion this year and £1.5 billion next year.

Caroline Abrahams, the charity director at Age UK, warned that millions of pensioners would face a “horrible ‘eating or heating’ dilemma.”

The unexpected announcement came as Ms Reeves said she would make £5.5 billion in savings this year as she claimed the Tories had left a £22 billion hole in the public finances.

Ms Reeves also opened the door to billions of pounds of additional tax rises this autumn when she delivers her maiden Budget on Oct 30.

She hinted that pensioners could face more pain, reiterating that she would not raise taxes on “working people”, which she defined as “somebody who goes out to work for their income”

Rachel Reeves said she would make £5.5 billion in savings this year as she claimed the Tories had left a £22 billion hole in the public finances

That included a scrapping of universal winter fuel payments, a range of infrastructure projects and civil service efficiency savings

Ms Reeves indicated that the autumn Budget, which will be held on Oct 30, will include tax rises

Jeremy Hunt, the shadow chancellor, hit back by accusing Ms Reeves of attempting to blame the Tories for tax rises “she’s been planning all along”

It emerged that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is investigating the Treasury over spending forecasts produced for Mr Hunt’s spring Budget

The High Court ruled a ban on puberty blockers introduced by the Conservatives was lawful

The Government agreed a 20 per cent pay rise with striking junior doctors

It was confirmed that six candidates made it onto the Tory leadership ballot: Kemi Badenoch, Robert Jenrick, Tom Tugendhat, Mel Stride, James Cleverly and Dame Priti Patel

Next-generation Tempest jet of ‘over-riding importance’, says ex-RAF chief

The development of a next-generation fighter jet is of “over-riding importance”, a former Royal Air Force chief has said.

Speaking in Parliament, Lord Craig of Radley warned against any move to pull the plug on the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) amid speculation that it could be axed as part of Sir Keir Starmer’s defence review.

Lord Craig, who was chief of the defence staff from 1988 to 1991, said Britain must not “renege” on its commitment to the programme, otherwise known as Tempest.

“Certainly, it is important, in an international agreement such as this, that we do not renege,” he said.

“I hope that when Lord Robertson comes to make his report, he will bear in mind the over-riding importance of this, not only internationally but militarily.”

IFS: Individuals will be forced to pay hundreds of thousands for social care under Labour

Individuals will be forced to pay hundreds of thousands of pounds for social care under Labour, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said.

David Sturrock, senior research economist at the think tank, said: “Those who end up with the highest care needs – such as those who need dementia care for a number of years – will continue to pay the most.

“This is in contrast to other areas of life where insurance (such as life or house insurance) or state provision (such as the NHS) allows major risks to be shared to a greater degree.

“With both services under pressure and unhappiness about the current model of funding, the Government may still see itself having to find substantial funds for social care services further down the line.

“Indeed, without reform it is difficult to discern what Labour’s proposed national care service will entail beyond an aim for better terms and conditions for staff.”

Labour to drop ‘beautiful’ from rules on housebuilding

Labour is expected to drop the requirement for new homes to be “beautiful” as Angela Rayner unveils a major overhaul of planning rules on Tuesday, reports Chief Political Correspondent Nick Gutteridge.

The Deputy Prime Minister will announce sweeping changes to England’s planning system as she bids to kickstart sluggish rates of housebuilding.

Among the reforms she is anticipated to unveil is a ditching of rules brought in by the Tories which critics have said are blocking new developments.

Mrs Rayner will announce that she is reinstating local housebuilding targets, which were scrapped by Rishi Sunak, and increasing them by 50 per cent.

She is also poised to rip up Tory changes to the National Planning Policy Framework intended to force the construction of more “beautiful” homes.

Read the full story here.

IFS: Labour will need to ‘top-up’ department budgets despite spending cuts

Labour will likely need to pay for “substantial” top-ups to departmental budgets this year despite proposed spending cuts, the IFS has said.

Max Warner, a research economist at the think tank, said: “The Government has been careful not to commit to providing funding to meet all of these pressures.

“We’ll have to wait for the October Budget and spending review for the final details.

“But even if the proposed £5.5 billion of in-year savings can be successfully found, and even if the Government can identify some further in-year savings by the time of the Budget, it seems likely there will still need to be substantial top-ups to budgets this year.”

Mr Warner warned that Monday’s statement “essentially leaves us none the wiser” as to the future of public spending.

Tory leadership hopefuls face ‘yellow card’ if they bad-mouth rivals

Tory leadership rivals will face a “yellow card” if they bad-mouth other candidates, party chiefs have said.

Six senior Conservatives will battle it out to replace Rishi Sunak as the party seeks to rebuild after its worst-ever general election result, with the new leader named on November 2.

Bob Blackman, chairman of the backbench Conservative 1922 Committee, which is organising the contest, has introduced a “yellow card” system to issue warnings to campaigns if they cross the line in attacks on rival candidates.

Those who receive a yellow card will be publicly named and shamed.

Kemi Badenoch, the shadow housing secretary, is the early favourite with bookmakers, while former immigration minister Robert Jenrick looks set to challenge her on the Tory Right.

Read the full story from Deputy Political Editor Daniel Martin here.

Starmer: Southport stabbings ‘awful’

Sir Keir Starmer has said the stabbings in Southport are “awful”.

“The events today are just truly awful and I know the whole country is deeply shocked at what they have seen and what they have heard,” the Prime Minister said.

“I know I speak for everybody in the whole country in saying our thoughts and condolences are with the victims, their families, their friends and with the wider community.

“It is impossible to imagine what they are going through right now.”

07:30 PM BST

Reform is ‘Tommy Robinson in a cravat’, says Lord Patten

Lord Patten has branded Reform UK “Tommy Robinson in a cravat”.

The last British governor of Hong Kong told The News Agents: “It’s even preposterous just to talk about Nigel Farage and the Conservative Party.

“Farage has probably done more damage to this country than almost anybody else I can think of, since he led the initial campaign to get us out of the European Union and that’s taken at least five per cent of our GDP.

“And Farage, I can’t understand how he can appeal to Conservatives, this saloon bar bore. His economic policy of Reform is pretty much Liz Truss, their foreign policy is pretty much Jeremy Corbyn and for the rest, it’s Tommy Robinson in a cravat.

“This is not the Conservative Party which would be electable. I think far more people would leave the Conservative Party than join it if we turn playing footsie with Farage into actually inviting him into the Conservative Party.”

Europe envies Britain’s railways, says shadow minister

Europe envies Britain’s railways, the shadow transport secretary has said.

Helen Whateley told the Commons: “We often hear it said in this country that our rail system should be more like those in Europe, where under a utopian system of public ownership the trains always run on time and every journey costs less than a pint of beer.

“But that’s not how the Europeans see it. In fact, in terms of the growth in passenger numbers, and the controls on cost that privatisation delivered, our network is actually envied by Europe.”

She added: “I will gladly offer my support to anything (Transport Secretary Louise Haigh) does to make our railways more reliable and more affordable. This Bill isn’t going to do that. It’s a rushed piece of left-wing ideology.

“The evidence both here in the UK and across Europe shows an effective public-private model where the incentives are properly aligned delivers more choice, more passengers and greater efficiency.”

Reeves has ‘brass neck’, says Stride

Rachel Reeves has a “brass neck” because Labour was not honest with the public about the need for tax rises, Mel Stride has said.

The Tory leadership contender told Times Radio: “I think she’s got some brass neck. This is exactly what we were all saying before the general election which was that Labour were going to come in, come up with a narrative around it’s far worse than they ever possibly imagined as a pitch-rolling exercise for raising taxes in the autumn.

“The reason why they’re having to raise taxes where they were not straight with the British people during the general election, they made out that all was going to be absolutely fine, ‘You could trust us not to put your taxes up’ and I’m afraid that’s exactly what they’re going to do.”

Conservatives accuse Labour of ‘misleading public’ over winter fuel payment

The Conservatives have accused Labour of misleading the public after Rachel Reeves scrapped the universal winter fuel payment.

Claire Coutinho, the shadow energy secretary, said: “During the election, Labour sources said the winter fuel payments would continue under a Starmer government and that there were no plans to change eligibility for these benefits.

“Today they have revealed they misled the public.

“Instead of giving winter fuel payments to pensioners, they have chosen to bend to the pressure from the unions by giving a 22 per cent pay rise to junior doctors and reversing the Conservative government’s planned reduction to the civil service.”

06:30 PM BST

Reeves insists Labour policies are not anti-growth

Rachel Reeves has insisted that Labour’s policies are not anti-growth.

“In just the first three weeks of this government, we have done more to replant to reform the planning system in the first three days of this government than the previous government did in 14 years,” the Chancellor said.

“We’ve created a national wealth fund to crowd in billions of pounds of private investment into some of the industries of the future.

“We’ve unlocked our pension system to get private sector investment into startups, scale up businesses and into infrastructure. We’ve set up Skills England to ensure that businesses have the skills that they need to succeed, and we’re merging the Jobcentre with the National Career Service to ensure that everybody who can work does work.

“Those are the pro-growth policies that this government is pursuing, because in the end, the only way out of this doom loop of high taxes and poor public services is to grow the economy, and that is what I’m absolutely determined to do.

Reeves fails to rule out further tax raids on pensioners

Rachel Reeves has declined to rule out further tax raids on pensions.

Szu Ping Chan, The Telegraph’s Economic Editor, asked the Chancellor: “Can pensioners expect another tax hit in the autumn?”

Ms Reeves replied: “Well, we don’t want to increase taxes but we are in a position where there is a £22 billion gap between the money that the previous government was spending and what they are budgeted for, and so we are going to have to make difficult decisions.

“We’ve made some of them today.

“A working person is somebody who goes out to work for their income. That is why we’re saying it says in our manifesto, and I repeat it again from the dispatch box today, not going to be increasing income tax, national insurance or VAT, but there will be difficult decisions in the budget.

“That is a matter the that is something that the previous government is responsible for, because they have left this black hole that we have to fill.”

Tories ‘dishonest’ to cut National Insurance, Reeves says

The Conservatives were “dishonest” when they cut National Insurance (NI) in November last year and March this year, Rachel Reeves has said.

The Chancellor told a central London press conference: “I do think that the previous government were dishonest when they made those changes to National Insurance.

“But we had a commitment in our manifesto not to increase taxes on working people. We made specific commitments around income tax, National Insurance and VAT.

“And this may come as a surprise to some people, but unlike previous governments, we plan to stick by what was in our manifesto, and we will not balance the books on the backs of hard-working people and hardworking taxpayers.”

Tax rises are coming, Reeves indicates

Rachel Reeves has indicated that the autumn Budget will include tax rises.

The Chancellor was asked at a central London press conference: “Can you be straight with people tonight and say that you will be putting up taxes for some in the autumn?”

Ms Reeves replied: “The truth is we did not know about this £22 billion black hole in this fiscal year when we went to the polls on July 4.

“And so there will be more difficult decisions around spending, around welfare and around tax in the Budget and the spending review later this year.

“I think it’s important to be honest with people. People have been misled for too long.”

Reeves: I understand concerns over winter fuel payment cuts

Rachel Reeves has said she understands concerns over Labour’s scrapping of the universal winter fuel payment.

“I think this is right decision, but I also understand why Age UK are disappointed,” the Chancellor said.

“It’s not an easy decision to announce that winter fuel payment would only go to people receiving pensioner credit, but it is the right decision in the circumstances in which we find ourselves to ensure that pension credit continues to go to the poorest pensioners, and that we drive take up of pension credit to ensure that everyone that is entitled to it gets it and the winter fuel payments associated with it.”

06:13 PM BST

Rachel Reeves has said Labour will introduce spending cuts worth a total of £13.5 billion.

“The black hole in the public finances is not sustainable,” the Chancellor told the press conference.

“Left unchecked, it would put financial stability at risk, it would see debts rising, and it would mean higher costs in the future.

“That is why I am announcing today the immediate action to begin to bring spending under control, £5.5 billion of savings this year and £8 billion next year to bring down pressures and begin to fix the foundations of our economy.”

Chancellor to take questions on plan to tackle £22bn black hole

Rachel Reeves is set to address a press conference in central London and take questions on Labour’s plan to tackle a claimed £22 billion hole in the public finances.

Martin Lewis condemns winter fuel payment cut

Martin Lewis has condemned Labour’s decision to end the universal winter fuel payment.

“The energy price cap is likely to rise 10 per cent this October and stay high across the winter, leaving most energy bills nearly double those pre-crisis, at levels unaffordable for millions,” he said.

“While there’s an argument for ending its universality due to tight national finances, it’s being squeezed to too narrow a group – just those on benefits and pension credit.”

05:50 PM BST

Listed: Every public sector pay rise

The Government has announced the pay rises that will be received by public sector workers.

Judges – 6 per cent

Armed forces – 6 per cent

Teachers – 5.5 per cent

Prison officers – 5 per cent

Senior civil servants – 5 per cent

Police officers – 4.75 per cent

Campaigners hail ‘wonderful’ cancellation of Stonehenge tunnel

Campaigners have hailed the Government’s decision to cancel a proposed upgrade of the A303 near Stonehenge with a tunnel.

On Monday, Rachel Reeves said the Government “would not move forwards” with a series of infrastructure projects including the proposed dual carriageway tunnel in the World Heritage Site surrounding the ancient stone circle.

Tom Holland, the historian and president of the Stonehenge Alliance, added: “This is wonderful news. This entire monstrous project, a proposal to drive a gash of concrete and tarmac through our most sacred prehistoric landscape, should never have got off the drawing board.”

05:25 PM BST

Age UK condemns Labour for scrapping universal winter fuel payment

Age UK has condemned Labour’s decision to scrap the universal winter fuel payment, which is estimated to leave approximately 10 million people without it.

Caroline Abrahams, the charity’s director, said: “We strongly oppose the means-testing of winter fuel payment (WFP) because our initial estimate is that as many as two million pensioners who badly need the money to stay warm this winter will not receive it and will be in trouble as a result – yet at the other end of the spectrum well-off older people will scarcely notice the difference – a social injustice.

“A big reason for this disastrous outcome is that more than one in three pensioners entitled to pension credit, the qualifying benefit for WFP under this proposal, don’t receive it, a proportion that’s been roughly constant for many years.”

She added: “It is well established that pensioners tend to do everything possible to avoid going into debt, so if they are worried about their future energy bills, we know their likely response will be to ration their fuel use and economise by reducing their spending on other essentials.

“This proposed policy change is therefore certain to result in more older people experiencing a horrible ‘eating or heating’ dilemma.”

05:08 PM BST

Labour not returning to austerity, Reeves insists

Rachel Reeves has insisted that Labour will not oversee a “return to austerity” after she announced cuts to public spending.

Jon Trickett, the Labour MP for Normanton and Hemsworth, asked her: “Can I tempt the Chancellor to say that there are hard decisions to make we accept, that we reject the ideological commitment to this form of Tory austerity?”

The Chancellor replied: “I think that we do owe it to our armed forces, our prison officers, our police forces, our nurses and our teachers to reward them properly for the work that they do, and that’s what we did today in implementing in full the recommendations of the pay review bodies.

“I would also echo the views of (Mr Trickett) that a return to austerity would be no way to run our economy. It resulted in growth haemorrhaging in the last parliament and all the damage that did both to living standards and money for public services.”

Later, when accused of returning to austerity by the SNP, Ms Reeves added: “To claim that this is austerity today when we have just given a pay rise to more than two million public sector workers, he doesn’t know what he’s talking about”

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has launched a review of the forecasts it prepared for the Conservatives’ spring statement in March.

Richard Hughes, its chairman, said it could “constitute one of the largest year ahead overspends against DEL [department expenditure limits] forecasts outside of the pandemic years”.

“The review will assess the adequacy of the information and assurances provided to the OBR by the Treasury regarding departmental spending and report to Baroness Sarah Hogg, chair of the OBR’s oversight board, and Dame Susan Rice, chair of the OBR’s risk committee.”

Labour will not introduce ‘wealth tax’, Reeves insists

Labour will not introduce a wealth tax, Rachel Reeves has insisted.

“We will not be introducing a wealth tax,” the Chancellor told the Commons.

“We want this to be a great place for investors to come and a wealth tax would have the opposite effect.”

IFS chief ‘depressed’ by Labour abandoning social care cap

The director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies has said he is “depressed” by the scrapping of the social care cap.

The cap limits the amount people can spend on funding their social care to a maximum of £86,000 to prevent bankruptcy and the elderly having to sell their own homes.

But Rachel Reeves told the Commons this afternoon that the Government was scrapping it.

Paul Johnson, the IFS director, told Sky News: “So I’m very, very sad that we are back to square one, it seems to me, on how we’re funding social care and leaving people still at risk of losing all of their assets to fund their own social care.”

Jenrick brands Reeves a ‘dodgy car mechanic’

Robert Jenrick has branded Rachel Reeves as a “dodgy car mechanic”.

The Tory leadership contender told the Commons: “Mr Speaker, the Chancellor is like a dodgy car mechanic.

“She says she’s done all the searches, she gives you a fixed price, you hand in your car keys, and then a few weeks later, she’s found all these new problems.

“The price has doubled, but it’s too late. You’ve given her your car and you both know this was her plan all along.

“Trust and credibility are critical to a chancellor. Why has she been so careless and so quick to throw hers away?”

Labour’s VAT raid on private school fees to start in January

Labour’s VAT raid on private school fees will start in January, it has been confirmed.

The Government said the new policy will be implemented from Jan 1 2025.

Schools will be liable for VAT on all fees paid by parents from the New Year, including any fees paid in advance from this month onwards.

Business rates are expected to come into effect from April next year.

The Treasury has signalled that exceptions will be made for children with Special Educational Needs (SEN), though detailed plans on how this will work are still yet to be drawn up by officials.

Reeves accuses Tories of spending reserve ‘three times over’

Rachel Reeves has accused the Conservatives of spending the reserve “three times over”.

She told the Commons: “I’m talking about the money that they were already spending this year and had no ability to pay for which they hid from the country. They had exhausted the reserve, and they knew that, but nobody else did.

“They ducked the difficult decisions, they put party before country and they continued to make unfunded commitment after unfunded commitment, knowing that the money was not there, resulting in the position that we have now inherited.

“The reserve spent more than three times over only three months into the financial year, and they told no-one. The scale of this overspend is not sustainable. Not to act is simply not an option.”

Rachel Reeves delivers a statement in the Commons on the public finances

Reeves attacks Hunt for not apologising for the state of the economy

Rachel Reeves has attacked Jeremy Hunt for not apologising to the public about the state of the economy.

She said: “The shadow chancellor had an opportunity this afternoon to admit what he had done, the legacy that he had left. Instead, he takes no responsibility.

“The word the country was looking for today was sorry. The shadow chancellor could not find those words.

“No wonder the party opposite so definitively lost the trust of the British people at the election three and a half weeks ago.

“And we say, never again. Never again should a party who plays fast and loose with a public finance should be in charge of the public finances.”

Reeves making ‘utterly bogus attempt to hoodwink the public’, says Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has described Labour’s planned Budget tax rises as the “biggest betrayal in history by a new chancellor”.

Jeremy Hunt has accused Rachel Reeves of an “utterly bogus attempt to hoodwink the public”.

The Chancellor told the Commons on Monday that Conservative overspending had forced Labour to make spending cuts and would necessitate tax rises in October’s Budget.

“In her first big moment, she breaks that trust with an utterly bogus attempt to hoodwink the public about the choices she has,” Mr Hunt said in response.

“Over 50 times in the election, they told us they had no plans to raise taxes. Now in a U-turn that will forever shame this Labour government, she is laying the ground to break her word, and when she does, her first Budget will become the biggest betrayal in history by a new chancellor, and working families will never forgive her.”

The shadow chancellor added: “She has caved into the unions on pay, left welfare reform out of the King’s Speech, soft pedalled on our productivity programme, and that is a choice, not a necessity.

“That choice means that taxes will have to go up, and she chose not to tell us before the election.”

Hunt asks Reeves: How many seats did Labour win by not telling truth on tax?

Jeremy Hunt has asked Rachel Reeves how many seats Labour won by not telling the truth on tax.

The shadow chancellor said: “When it comes to public finances, will she confirm to the House that far from being broke and broken as Downing Street briefed the media, the forecast deficit today is 4.4 per cent compared to 10.3 per cent when Labour left office in 2010?

“In other words, when Labour was last in office, we were borrowing double current levels. And will she confirm another difference between today and 2010, the Conservatives came to office then being honest about our plans and saying very straightforwardly we needed to cut the deficit.

“Where she has just won an election telling us repeatedly, ‘Taxes will not go up’. How many seats were won on the back of commitments not to raise tax while she is quietly planning to do the exact opposite?”

Hunt tells Reeves to ‘stop playing politics with Britain’s reputation’

Jeremy Hunt has told Rachel Reeves to “stop playing politics with Britain’s reputation” by criticising the state of the economy.

“Inflation is two per cent today, nearly half what it was in 2010 when we had to clear up the mess inherited from a Labour government,” Mr Hunt told the Commons.

“Unemployment is nearly half what it was then, with more new jobs than nearly anywhere else in Europe. And so far this year, we’re the fastest growing G7 economy, and over the next six years, the IMF say we will grow faster than France, Italy, Germany or Japan.

“This week, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said it was not a bad situation to take charge of, and certainly not comparable to the 1940s or 1970s Mr. Speaker, if you’re in charge of the economy, it’s time to stop trash talking it.

“What’s the point of going to New York or Brazil to bang the drum for more investment if you come home with a cock and bull story about how bad everything is? She should stop playing politics with Britain’s reputation and get on with running the economy.”

Hunt: Reeves attempting to blame Tories for ‘tax rises she’s planned all along’

Jeremy Hunt has accused Rachel Reeves of attempting to blame the Tories for tax rises “she’s been planning all along”.

“That is why today’s exercise is not economic, it’s political,” the Chancellor said.

“She wants to blame the last Conservative government for tax rises and project cancelations she’s been planning all along.

“The trouble is even her own published numbers expose the fiction behind today’s announcement. Just four days ago, she presented to the house the Government’s estimates of spending plans for the year.

“Those estimates are a legal requirement, and the official guidance manual is clear, departments are responsible for ensuring that estimates are consistent with their best forecast of requirements.

“They’re signed off by the most senior civil servants, the accounting officers in every department. Yet, four days on, the Chancellor is saying those estimates are wrong. So who’s right? Politically neutral civil servants or a political Chancellor?”

Reeves will ‘fool no one’ with economy claims, says Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has said Rachel Reeves will “fool absolutely no one” with her public statement.

“She will fool absolutely no one with a shameless attempt to lay the ground for tax rises,” the shadow chancellor said.

Mr Hunt added: “Those public finances were audited by the OBR just 10 weeks before the election was called.

“We are now expected to believe that in that short period, a £20 billion black hole has magically emerged.

“But every single day in that period, in fact, since January, in line with constitutional convention, she has had privileged access to the Treasury permanent secretary. She could find out absolutely anything she needed.”

Jeremy Hunt reacts to Rachel Reeves' statement

Tory fiscal inheritance ‘unforgivable’

The fiscal inheritance left by the Conservatives is “unforgivable”, Rachel Reeves has said.

“Mr Speaker, the inheritance from the previous government is unforgivable,” she told the Commons.

“After the chaos of partygate, when they knew trust in politics was at an all time low, they gave false hope to Britain when people were already being hurt by their cost of living crisis.

“They promised solutions that they knew could never be paid for, roads that would never be built, public transport that would never arrive, hospitals that would never treat a single patient.

“They spent like there was no tomorrow because they knew that someone else would pick up the bill.

“And then in the election, and perhaps this is the most shocking part, they campaigned on a platform to do it all over again, more unfunded tax cuts, more spending pledges, but all the time knowing they had no ability to pay for them, no regard for the taxpayer, no respect for ordinary, hardworking people. I will never do that.”

Labour to tackle benefit fraud, vows Reeves

Rachel Reeves has vowed to tackle benefit fraud.

“I will look closely at our welfare system, because if you can work, you should work,” she told the Commons. “hat is a principle of this Government.

“Under the previous government, welfare spending ballooned while inactivity has risen sharply in recent years.

“So we will ensure that the welfare system is focused on supporting people into employment, and we will assess the unacceptable levels of fraud and error in our welfare system and take forward action to bring that down.”

Tax rises coming in the Budget, Reeves warns

Tax rises are coming in the Budget, Rachel Reeves has warned.

Announcing its date as Oct 30, the Chancellor told the Commons: “I have to tell the House that the Budget will involve taking difficult decisions to meet our fiscal rules across spending, welfare and tax.”

She added: “Mr. Speaker, it will be a Budget to fix the foundations of our economy, and it will be a Budget built on the principles that this new government was elected on.

“First, we will treat taxpayers money with respect by ensuring that every pound is well spent, and we will interrogate every line of public spending to ensure it represents value for money.

“Second I can repeat from the dispatch box our manifesto commitment that we will not increase taxes on working people. That means we will not increase national insurance, the basic higher or additional rates of income tax or VAT and today, my hon friend the exchequer secretary, is publishing further detail on our manifesto commitments to close tax loopholes and clamp down on tax avoidance to ensure we bring in that money as quickly as possible.

“My third principle that we will meet our fiscal rules. We will move the current Budget into balance, and we will get debt falling as a share of our economy by the end of the forecast. These are the principles that will guide me at the Budget.”

Winter fuel payments scrapped for millions of pensioners

Labour has scrapped the universal winter fuel payment for millions of pensioners, Rachel Reeves has announced.

Speaking in the Commons, the Chancellor said: “The scale of the situation we are dealing with means incredibly tough choices. I repeat today the commitment that we made in our manifesto to protect the triple lock.

“But today I am making the difficult decision that those not in receipt of pension credit or certain other means-tested benefits or no longer receive the winter fuel payment.

“From this year onwards, the Government will continue to provide winter fuel payments worth £200 for households receiving pension credit, or £300 for households in receipt of pension credit with someone over the age of 80.

Let me be clear, this is not a decision I wanted to make, nor is it the one that I expected to make, but these are the necessary and urgent decisions that I must make.”

Reeves cancels A-level reforms

Rachel Reeves has cancelled Rishi Sunak’s reforms to A-Levels to save money.

“I will now deal with a series of commitments made by the previous government, which they did not fund,” she said.

“Because if we cannot afford it, we cannot do it. First at a Conservative Party conference last year, the former prime minister announced the introduction of a new qualification, the advanced British standard.

“That is a commitment costing nearly £200 million next year, rising to billions across future years.

“Mr. Speaker, this was supposed to be the former prime minister’s legacy, but it turns out he did not put aside a single penny to pay for it. So we will not go ahead with that policy, because if we cannot afford it, we cannot do it.”

Reeves tells departments to make £3bn of cuts

Rachel Reeves has told Government departments to make £3 billion of cuts.

“I have today set out our decision to meet the recommendation of the pay review bodies, because the previous Government failed to prepare for these recommendations in their departmental budgets, they come at an additional cost of £9 billion this year,” the Chancellor told the Commons.

“So the first difficult choice I am making is to ask all departments to find savings to absorb as much of this as possible, totalling at least £3 billion.

“To support departments as they do this, I will work with them to find savings ahead of the autumn budget, including through measures to stop all non-essential spending on consultancy and government communications.

“And I am taking action to ask departments to find two per cent savings in their back office costs.”

Reeves: NHS strikes cost £1.7 billion in 2022

NHS strikes cost £1.7 billion in 2022, Rachel Reeves has said as she heralded a “new relationship” between the Government and doctors.

“The last government presided over the worst set of strikes in a generation,” she said. “This caused chaos and misery for the British public, and it wreaked havoc on the public finances.

“Industrial action in the NHS alone cost the taxpayer £1.7 billion last year. That is why I am pleased to announce today that the Government has agreed an offer to the junior doctors which the BMA are recommending to their members.

“My right honourable friend, the Health Secretary, will set out further details. Let me pay tribute to him. His leadership on this issue has paved the way to ending a dispute which has caused waiting lists to spiral, operations to be delayed and agony for patients to be prolonged.

“Today marks the start of a new relationship between the Government and staff working in our national health service.”

Tories ran up ‘undisclosed £6.4bn’ overspend on asylum, Reeves claims

Rachel Reeves has accused the Conservatives of running up an “undisclosed” £6.4 billion overspend on asylum and the Rwanda scheme.

Speaking in the Commons, the Chancellor said: “The forecast for the number of asylum seekers has risen dramatically since the last spending review, and costs for asylum support have risen sevenfold in the past three years.

“But instead of reflecting these costs in the Home Office budget for this year, the previous government covered up the true extent of this crisis and its spending implications.

“The document I am publishing today reveals a projected overspend on the asylum system, including their failed Rwanda plan, for this year alone of more than £6.4 billion. That was unfunded and it was undisclosed.”

Reeves: Tories overspent by £22bn

Rachel Reeves has claimed the Conservatives were overspending by £22 billion.

“The total pressures on these budgets across a range of areas was an additional £35 billion,” the Chancellor said.

“Once you account for the slippage in budgets you usually see over a year and the reserve of £9 billion designed to respond to genuinely unexpected events, it means, Mr. Speaker, that we have inherited a projected overspend of £22 billion.

“A £22 billion hole in the public finances now, not in the future, but now. £22 billion of spending this year that was covered up by the party opposite. If left unaddressed, it would mean a 25 per cent increase in the budget deficit this year.”

Conservatives covered up true state of public finances, Reeves says

Rachel Reeves has accused the Conservatives of covering up the true state of the public finances.

“Before the election, I said that we would face the worst inheritance since the Second World War,” she said.

“Taxes at a 70-year high, debt through the roof, and economy only just coming out of recession. Mr. Speaker, I knew all of these things, I was honest about them during the campaign, and the difficult choices that it meant, and the British people knew them too. That is why they voted for change.

“But upon my arrival at the Treasury three weeks ago, it became clear that there were things that I did not know, things that the party opposite. Things that the party opposite covered up.

“Covered up from the opposition, covered up from this house, covered up from the country.”

Reeves begins public finances statement

Rachel Reeves has now started giving her statement in the House of Commons on the public finances.

Reeves set to deliver statement on public finances

Home Office questions is currently ongoing in the House of Commons ahead of Rachel Reeves’ statement on the public finances.

Departmental questions sessions normally last just over an hour, so the Chancellor should be on her feet at the despatch box at about 3.35pm or 3.40pm.

Ms Reeves has not yet arrived in the chamber.

Pictured: Rachel Reeves prepares to deliver statement on public finances at 3.40pm

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, is pictured in her office in No 11 Downing Street today as she prepared to deliver a statement on the public finances in the House of Commons

The Tory leadership election timetable

Six candidates have made it onto the Tory leadership ballot. They are expected to formally launch their campaigns in the coming days and weeks. These are the key dates:

Monday Sept 2: Parliament returns from summer recess and hustings will be held with all of the candidates. Wednesday Sept 4: MPs will vote to whittle the list of candidates down from six to four. The four candidates still in the race will be announced in the week commencing Sept 9. Sept 29 - Oct 2: The four candidates will seek to win over Tory members at the Conservative Party’s annual conference. Tuesday Oct 8: The candidates will take part in a parliamentary hustings followed by a vote by MPs on Oct 9 to reduce the field to three. Thursday Oct 10: A final parliamentary hustings and vote will be held to select the final two and a ballot of Tory members will then open. Thursday Oct 31: The ballot of Tory members will close at 5pm. Saturday Nov 2: The winner of the contest will be announced.

Tory leadership candidates will get ‘yellow card’ if they attack rivals

Tory leadership candidates who indulge in personal attacks against their rivals during the contest will be given a “yellow card” and a warning, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs said.

Bob Blackman announced the new football-style punishment system after he confirmed six candidates had made it onto the ballot paper.

Any candidate who indulges in personal attacks will be publicly warned in the form of a statement issued from the 1922 Committee.

The committee hopes this naming and shaming approach will prevent blue-on-blue attacks in the coming weeks.

Confirmed: Six candidates make it onto Tory leadership ballot

Six candidates have made it onto the Tory leadership ballot.

They are: Kemi Badenoch, Robert Jenrick, Tom Tugendhat, Mel Stride, James Cleverly and Dame Priti Patel.

Bob Blackman, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, made the announcement outside the Houses of Parliament after the nominations window closed at 2.30pm.

Bob Black, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, addresses the media in Westminster this afternoon

Reeves to deliver statement on public finances just after 3.30pm

There are no urgent questions scheduled in the House of Commons this afternoon.

That means Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, will deliver her statement on the state of the public finances just after 3.30pm, once Home Office questions has finished.

We don’t have long to wait to find out who has officially made it onto the Tory leadership ballot.

Bob Blackman, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbencher Tory MPs, will deliver a short statement at 2.30pm to announce the contenders.

It is widely expected that there will be six names: Kemi Badenoch, Robert Jenrick, Dame Priti Patel, James Cleverly, Tom Tugendhat and Mel Stride.

Labour hints it could accept loan agreement for Elgin Marbles

Labour has hinted that it could accept a loan agreement for the Elgin Marbles to be returned to Greece.

The Greek government maintains that Lord Elgin stole the ancient sculptures from Athens in the 19th century, while British Museum bosses claim he was given written legal permission to take them.

For decades, Greece has been campaigning for their return, but a UK law prevents treasures from being legally given away.

Labour says it will not repeal the law, but Chris Bryant, the culture minister, has praised an agreement that saw British museums loan several stolen items back to their countries of origin.

You can read the full story here.

How the Tories lost 2.8m votes to ‘the sofa’

A mere 2.7 million people could have swung the general election result, a new report has suggested.

Just over half of British adults went to the ballot box this year, the lowest turn-out in more than two decades.

A Policy Exchange report has found that of the 19 million people who did not make it to the polls on July 4, 14 per cent, a total of 2.7 million people, had strongly considered voting.

But it also found that one in three of those who stayed at home this year, so-called “sofa voters”, had turned up to the ballot box in 2019. Of these, half voted for the Conservatives in 2019, which means that the Tories lost 2.8 million votes just to “the sofa”.

You can read the full story here.

Junior doctors to receive 20 per cent pay rise

Junior doctors have agreed a pay deal with the Government which will mean a 20 per cent pay rise over two years.

The deal, which could bring an end to strikes, will need to be put to the British Medical Association’s (BMA) members.

But the terms have been agreed between the Government and the union following pay talks last week.

You can read the full story here.

Small boat arrivals hit new record high for first seven months of the year

Small boat arrivals to the UK have hit a new record high for the first seven months of a calendar year.

Provisional figures published by the Home Office today revealed that 255 migrants were detected crossing the English Channel yesterday.

That took the cumulative number of arrivals so far in 2024 to 16,457, a new January to July record.

The previous record for arrivals in the first seven months of a year was 16,420 in 2022.

No 10 calls for de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

An escalation in fighting between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah is “extremely concerning”, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “We are deeply concerned about the situation and the risk of further escalation and destabilisation.

“I think as the PM has said before, the situation on the northern border of Israel is extremely concerning, and we’re calling on all parties to de-escalate.”

Just Stop Oil behaviour not ‘winning people around’ to climate cause, says No 10

Just Stop Oil protesters are not “winning people around” to their cause by blocking departure gates at Gatwick Airport, Downing Street has said.

Asked for the Prime Minister’s message to the demonstrators, his official spokesman told reporters: “Obviously we recognise the democratic right of people to peacefully express their views, but obviously they should do so within the bounds of the law. And clearly being seen to significantly disrupt people’s summer holidays is no way of winning people around to your cause.

“I can’t comment specifically on the case that you’re reporting which is obviously ongoing, but we obviously thank anyone involved for preventing any significant disruption.”

Pictured: Defence Secretary John Healey arrives in Downing Street today

John Healey, the Defence Secretary, is pictured this morning as he arrived in Downing Street

12:12 PM BST

No 10 won’t be drawn on claims of 20 per cent pay rise offer to junior doctors

Downing Street did not confirm or deny reports that junior doctors have been offered a 20 per cent pay rise over two years in a bid to resolve a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “As we’ve said before, we’re committed to working to find a solution, resolving this dispute, but I can’t get into detailed running commentary on negotiations.

“We’ve been honest with the public and the sector about the economic circumstances we face. But the Government is determined to do the hard work necessary to finally bring these strikes to an end.”

Pound weakens against US dollar ahead of Reeves’ statement

The pound weakened against the US dollar as investors showed caution ahead of Rachel Reeves’ statement in the House of Commons this afternoon on the state of the public finances.

The Chancellor is expected to tell MPs that there is a £20 billion public spending black hole.

Sterling’s value dipped by 0.4 per cent against the US dollar this morning, at about 1.281, hitting a new near three-week low.

The pound was also down about 0.15 per cent against the euro at 1.1835, suggesting some caution among traders.

Sue Gray, Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff, is pictured this morning in Westminster

Emergency puberty blocker ban was lawful, High Court rules

A ban on puberty blockers introduced by the Conservative government with emergency legislation was lawful, the High Court has ruled today.

Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, welcomed the decision.

He said: “Children’s healthcare must be evidence-led. Dr Cass’ review found there was insufficient evidence that puberty blockers are safe and effective for children with gender dysphoria and gender incongruence. We must therefore act cautiously and with care when it comes to this vulnerable group of young people.

“I am working with NHS England to improve children’s gender identity services, and to setting up a clinical trial to establish the evidence on puberty blockers. I want trans people in our country to feel safe, accepted, and able to live with freedom and dignity.”

David Gauke rejoins the Conservative Party

David Gauke, the former justice secretary, has announced he has rejoined the Conservative Party.

Mr Gauke was stripped of the Tory whip back in 2019 after he was one of 21 Conservative rebel MPs who voted to block a no deal Brexit.

He subsequently resigned his party membership and stood at the 2019 general election as an independent but lost his seat.

He said in a piece written for the Conservative Home website published this morning that he had rejoined last week, enabling him to vote in the forthcoming leadership contest.

Mr Gauke said he hoped the Tories will modernise and he believed they were still best placed to be the “functioning, mainstream party of the centre Right” to counter the centre Left Labour Government.

“For all the idiocies of the past few years, the Conservative Party remains the best hope,” he said.

Lammy speaks to Lebanese PM amid rising tensions in Middle East

10:49 AM BST

Migrant on small boat crossing shouts ‘this is for Rishi Sunak’

A migrant sailing in an inflatable boat down a riverway in France shouted “this is for Rishi Sunak” before picking up more people from a beach near Calais and travelling onwards across the English Channel.

Footage captured a group travelling on a black dinghy before reaching the sea, where dozens of migrants waded into the water at Gravelines, a commune in between Calais and Dunkirk, and pulled themselves onto the crowded boat this morning.

The departures come just one day after another migrant died attempting the journey to the UK.

Men, women and young children, some wearing life jackets, could be seen appearing from sand dunes and walking across the beach.

Israel-Hezbollah war would be worse than Gaza, minister warns

An escalation in fighting between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah could be “much more serious” than the war in Gaza, a minister has warned.

Pat McFadden urged against further escalation of the conflict, which has seen an exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces since October last year along the Israel-Lebanon border, in southern Syria, and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights region.

A rocket from Lebanon struck a football field in the Golan Heights on Saturday, killing 12 children and teenagers, according to Israeli authorities.

Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack, which has raised fears of a potential escalation of fighting in the Middle East.

You can follow the latest on the situation in the Middle East on our dedicated live blog.

Poll: Two-thirds believe UK economy in a bad state

Almost two-thirds of people in the UK believe the economy is in a bad state, according to a new YouGov poll published this morning.

A survey conducted between July 19-22 found 64 per cent of people had a negative assessment of the state of the economy.

Just one in 10 - 10 per cent - said they believed the economy was in a good state.

Braverman pulls out of Tory leader contest with a parting shot

Suella Braverman has announced she will withdraw from the Conservative leadership contest because the party does not want to hear the truth about why it lost the election.

The former home secretary said she had the required 10 MPs backing her candidacy to get her above the threshold to enter the race.

But in an exclusive article for The Telegraph, she says there was no point “for good or ill” in someone like her “running to lead the Tory Party when most of the MPs disagree with my diagnosis and prescription”.

“The traumatised party does not want to hear these things said out loud,” she writes.

You can read the full story here.

Labour black hole claim is a ‘con’, says Tice

Richard Tice labelled Labour’s claims about a £20 billion black hole in the public finances as a “con”.

The deputy leader of Reform UK said Labour was aware of the state of the finances before the election and was now seeking to “flip flop” on its pledges.

He tweeted:

Labour black hole con:



The numbers were known, the promises were made.



Now Labour doing what Labour does: fiddle the books, flip flop on pledges. Just like Tories. https://t.co/rvnGrOQSMU — Richard Tice MP 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) July 29, 2024

McFadden: ‘Foundation for growth is fiscal responsibility’

Labour is being “candid with the public” about the state of the national finances, Pat McFadden said.

It was put to the Cabinet Office minister during an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that stalling or cancelling infrastructure projects in order to fill a spending black hole would not aid economic growth.

He replied: “Growth is the challenge for the country. Growth is the mission for the country. We will have more to say about that later this week – for example, when we talk about how we are going to get housebuilding moving again with all the positive repercussions that has for the economy.

“In everything that we do and everything that the Chancellor sets out later this afternoon, the priority of growth is there.

“But let me say something else about growth. We also always said that the foundation for growth was fiscal responsibility and stable public finances. That is why we talk about fixing the foundations, that is why we have to be candid with the public about the situation that we have inherited after the general election.”

GPs the ‘cornerstone of the NHS’, says McFadden amid strike threat

GPs are the “cornerstone of the NHS”, Pat McFadden has said, as the doctors’ union threatens industrial action that would bring the health service to a “standstill”, writes Genevieve Holl-Allen.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said that the Health Secretary had met with the BMA’s chairman of the GP committee three times since taking office, and that the Government was committed to “get the NHS back to working normally again”.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “They’re the cornerstone of the NHS. They are the first people that patients see when they fall ill so they perform a hugely important task for the country.”

He added: “We are very keen across all these industrial disputes in the NHS, to get the NHS back to working normally again, to serving the public.

“We turned around the NHS, before the last time we were in government, we can do so again. It’s going to be a long project, but we want to begin by getting it working normally. Again.”

Shadow minister: Braverman ‘very much has a place’ in Conservative Party

Andrew Bowie said he hoped Suella Braverman would stay in the Conservative Party after she decided not to stand in the Tory leadership race.

Writing for The Telegraph overnight, the former home secretary said there was no point in running “when most of the MPs disagree with my diagnosis and prescription”.

Mr Bowie, a supporter of Kemi Badenoch and the shadow minister for veterans’ affairs, told GB News: “I think Suella very much has a place within the Conservative Party. We want to hear what she has to say.”

He added: “Whilst I disagree with her diagnosis, I do welcome her contribution to that debate and long may she continue to contribute to our Conservative family.”

Asked about the possibility that Mrs Braverman could opt to defect to Reform UK, Mr Bowie said: “I think Suella’s place is within the Conservative Party. We are a broad church.”

But he added that the senior Tory’s “future is entirely within Suella’s hands”.

Andrew Bowie, the shadow minister for veterans' affairs, is pictured this morning in Westminster

Badenoch ‘exactly what the Tories need’ to return to power, says shadow minister

A shadow minister who is a supporter of Kemi Badenoch said they believed she is “exactly what the Conservative Party needs” if the Tories are to win the next general election.

Andrew Bowie, the shadow minister for veterans’ affairs, said the shadow housing secretary would “take us back to where we need to be” if she wins the Tory leadership race.

Ms Badenoch announced her candidacy overnight in a piece for The Times. She said an “incoherent” set of policies were to blame for the Tories’ dire election result.

She also accused successive Conservative prime ministers of allowing Britain to become “increasingly liberal” and tolerating “nasty identity politics”.

Mr Bowie told GB News this morning: “I think that she is exactly what the Conservative Party needs if we are to renew, take the fight to the Labour Party and present a credible option for the British people as an alternative government in four or five years’ time.”

Tories hit back at Labour’s £20bn black hole claim

Labour left us a note saying there is "no money".



We left them the fastest growing economy in the G7. — Conservatives (@Conservatives) July 29, 2024

Tories ‘emptied the country’s reserve’ to pay for Rwanda plan, claims McFadden

Pat McFadden claimed the Tories were “emptying the country’s reserve” to pay for the Rwanda policy.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster told Sky News: “What we have discovered since taking office a few weeks ago is things were even worse than we thought and the previous government was certainly guilty of running away from the situation. Let me give you a couple of examples.

“We were told, for example, that the Rwanda scheme was going to cost £400 million. We have now found that it is £700 million, with billions more to be spent in future.

“The government were emptying the country’s reserve to pay for other parts of their asylum policy.

“In addition to that, the secretary of state for education had a pay offer for teachers on her desk that nobody told anyone about during the election.”

Budget black hole looks same size as Tories’ pre-election NI cut, says IFS chief

The scale of the black hole in public spending which the Government has warned of is equivalent to the Tories’ pre-election National Insurance cuts, the boss of a leading economic think tank has said.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, told BBC Breakfast: “It is very striking that if this problem is about £20 billion big that is exactly the scale of the National Insurance cuts implemented by Jeremy Hunt just before the election.

“Now, if those cuts were implemented in the knowledge that there was this kind of hole that is not good policy to put it mildly.”

Reeves promises to ‘fix the foundations of our economy’

The Conservatives left us with the worst inheritance since the Second World War.



Today I will set out how this new Labour government will fix the foundations of our economy, so we can rebuild Britain and make every part of our country better off. — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) July 29, 2024

Labour trying to ‘set a narrative for tax rises’, claim Tories

A shadow cabinet minister said Labour was trying to “set a narrative for tax rises” by talking about a £20 billion black hole in the public finances.

Helen Whately, the shadow transport secretary, said Labour had inherited a “strong economic legacy” from the Tories but conceded there are “always pressures on finances”.

She told BBC Breakfast: “Actually while Labour is going out there and trying to tell everybody that it is all so difficult for them, this is just them setting a narrative for tax rises that they want to bring in later on.

Helen Whately, the shadow transport secretary, is pictured this morning in Westminster

“But actually they took over an economy that had the fastest growth in the G7, that had the deficit halved compared to when we took over in 2010, that had historic low unemployment and that had inflation back down at 2 per cent.

“So, really good fundamentals for them to build on in government.”

Labour claims Tories let public spending ‘get out of control’

The Tories let public spending “get out of control” when they were in power, Pat McFadden claimed this morning.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said that while Labour knew things would be difficult if the party won the general election it was not aware of the full picture.

He told Times Radio: “There were some things that we didn’t know and in particular we didn’t know how much the previous Conservative government had let things get out of control on the spending front.

“A couple of examples. On asylum… the public figure was that the cost of the Rwanda scheme was £400 million. We found it is actually £700 million with billions more scheduled to be spent in future years.

“And there are other examples too. When you add all those up you get to a very difficult situation which the Chancellor is going to have to lay out before the public this afternoon.”

Pat McFadden leaves door open to future Labour tax rises

A Labour frontbencher has left the door open to tax rises later this year ahead of a statement this afternoon from the Chancellor on a £20 billion black hole in the public finances.

Pat McFadden said this morning that Rachel Reeves’ statement would be focused on spending but he would not be drawn on whether taxes could also go up in the coming months.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster was asked if at some point this year people could be told that taxes will have to go up, as he was given the example of potentially extending a Tory freeze on personal tax thresholds past 2028.

He told Times Radio: “Today is not a Budget. People should not expect tax announcements today. We have said a number of things about tax during the election.

“We said that we wouldn’t increase income tax rates, National Insurance rates or VAT. Those things still hold. And we also said there was nothing in our plans at the election that required increases in taxes.

“That was the case during the election and today what you will hear is how we are going to have to respond to that opening of the books and I think what people should expect today is not tax measures but a Chancellor that is prepared to take some very tough decisions on spending to show that we put financial stability first and we take seriously that as the foundation for growing the economy.”