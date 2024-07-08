Have the Conservatives decided to flee Twitter? Party's account appears to have been deleted

The Conservatives’ account appeared to be down on Monday morning (ES)

The Conservative Party’s official X (formerly Twitter) account appeared to have been deleted or otherwise made unavailable on Monday morning (July 8), soon after the party’s historic defeat at the UK general elections.

@Conservatives, the home of the party on the social media platform returns a message saying “This account doesn’t exist” at the time of writing.

It is unclear why the account is gone, or otherwise inactive. However, users soon took to the platform to share their reactions.

The Conservatives have... deleted their X account?! pic.twitter.com/rwuAjN0UIu — Henry Riley (@HenryRiley1) July 8, 2024

Some users were quick to make a connection with the party’s recent election upset:

@Conservatives delete their X account after suffering their worst ever general election defeat to Labour (2024) pic.twitter.com/c92prcRALt — insane moments in british politics (@PoliticsMoments) July 8, 2024

The Conservative Party saw their 14 years in power come to an end on Friday after the Labour Party’s landslide victory at the general election.

The Tories lost over two hundred seats across the country, including in historically safe Conservative-voting areas. Several high profile members of the party lost in their constituencies.