Have the Conservatives decided to flee Twitter? Party's account appears to have been deleted

Dan Cody
·1 min read
The Conservatives’ account appeared to be down on Monday morning (ES)
The Conservative Party’s official X (formerly Twitter) account appeared to have been deleted or otherwise made unavailable on Monday morning (July 8), soon after the party’s historic defeat at the UK general elections.

@Conservatives, the home of the party on the social media platform returns a message saying “This account doesn’t exist” at the time of writing.

It is unclear why the account is gone, or otherwise inactive. However, users soon took to the platform to share their reactions.

Some users were quick to make a connection with the party’s recent election upset:

The Conservative Party saw their 14 years in power come to an end on Friday after the Labour Party’s landslide victory at the general election.

The Tories lost over two hundred seats across the country, including in historically safe Conservative-voting areas. Several high profile members of the party lost in their constituencies.

