Lib Dems and Tories keep Hertfordshire strongholds

The Liberal Democrats have strengthened their hold on Watford Borough Council.

The party took three further seats from Labour at the Hertfordshire local authority and now have 30 councillors, leaving Labour with six.

Twelve seats were up for grabs this year at Watford and no councillors from other parties were elected.

The Conservatives meanwhile held onto Broxbourne Borough Council.

Broxbourne, headquartered in Cheshunt and sitting beside the London and Essex borders, has been under Tory control for 50 years.

Of the 10 seats being voted on - one third of the council - the Tories held on to nine and Labour held on to one position.

However, the Conservatives' share of the vote dropped in Broxbourne by 13 percentage points compared with 2021.

Labour's share rose by five percentage points, the Green Party's by nine and the independents, by two points.

The Lib Dems share fell by one percentage point.

Voter turnout in Broxbourne was up slightly on 2023, from 24.01% to 25.93%.

Broxbourne Labour councillor Sean Waters said the party had "narrowed the gap" in traditionally safe Conservative areas.

He added the Tories had to "work harder than they've ever worked before" and that Labour hoped to build on their results at the general election.

Conservative Jim Clune says he believes people support his party because they believe in them [BBC]

Conservative Jim Clune, who won a seat for the Wormley and Turnford ward, said the result showed Tories "were delivering in Broxbourne".

Results for five other councils are expected later:

North Herts Council

St Albans City and District Council

Stevenage Borough Council

Three Rivers District Council

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Counting and results for Hertfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) election are expected on Saturday.

