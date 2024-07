France 24

Israel's military confirmed Saturday that its fighter jets had hit Yemen's port city of Hodeidah with air strikes earlier that evening, alleging that the port had been used by the Houthis to receive weapons shipments from Iran. The The Iran-backed rebels said at least three people died in the attacks and scores were injured. Israeli fighter jets struck Houthi military targets in the area of Hodeidah port in Yemen on Saturday, the Israeli military said, a day after a drone launched by the Iranian