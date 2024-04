Barrons.com

All is not right at Tesla —and the company’s dreadful first-quarter delivery number just confirms it. “The discrepancy between deliveries and production implies about 46,000 in incremental inventory, which confirms that beyond the known production bottleneck, there may also be a serious demand issue,” wrote Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner in a Tuesday report. In January, Tesla acknowledged that something wasn’t quite right, that it was stuck “between two major growth waves.”