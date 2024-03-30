Considerable pendulum temperature swing expected in Alberta as April begins

March has been a turbulent month for Alberta.

A multi-day snowfall event earlier this month gave Calgary one of its snowiest Marches on record. That back-and-forth swing in the pattern will continue for the Western Canada province as we kick-start April.

image16

A considerable warm-up, approaching record territory in some locales, will help spring temperatures forward considerably by Monday.

Then, daytime highs in Calgary will jump from the 1°C forecast on Saturday to 17°C by Tuesday, then quickly falling back to freezing by Thursday. With abrupt change back to colder temperatures, there will be another threat snow accompanying it.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Warmth arrives, but only for a short time

Daytime highs will spill into the low teens on Monday, and the upper teens and low 20s on Tuesday, making the temperatures close to 15 degrees above seasonal across central Alberta.

image13

Gusty, downsloping winds will peak on Tuesday, reaching 60+ km/h, helping to elevate the temperatures.

Due to the ongoing drought conditions, we will be watching the fire danger rating with temperatures in the low 20s and the dry, downsloping winds.

The peak warmth arrives on Tuesday, coinciding with the position of the ridge of high pressure. The UV index is steadily rising in early April, so the risk of sunburn is increasing, as well.

image16

Several communities will likely document temperatures above 20 degrees during this short-lived, early April warm stretch.

Edmonton's record for April 2nd is 22.8°C, and the forecast high could come within a couple of degrees of the current high mark.The warmest temperature Edmonton has experienced so far this year is 16.2°C, and it will be easily surpassed on Tuesday.

image11

The final warm day across southeastern Alberta will be felt on Wednesday, as a cold front passes across central areas, plunging temperatures back to seasonal values.

