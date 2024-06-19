Constable working in PM’s protection team arrested over alleged election bets

A police constable working as part of the Prime Minister’s protection team has been arrested over alleged bets made related to the timing of the General Election.

The Metropolitan Police said the officer was taken into custody on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

In a statement, the force said it was informed by the Gambling Commission that a police constable from the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Command was being investigated over the alleged bets.

Police said the matter was immediately referred to the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards and the officer was also removed from operational duties.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the force added.

The Gambling Commission is leading the investigation into the alleged betting offences, which is running parallel to the Met’s probe.

In a statement, the Gambling Commission said: “Currently the commission is investigating the possibility of offences concerning the date of the election.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and the commission cannot provide any further details at this time.”

Rishi Sunak previously said it was “very disappointing” that one of his closest aides and the current Conservative candidate for Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr in Wales, Craig Williams, had allegedly placed a bet on the date of the General Election.

Mr Williams, who was the Tory MP for Montgomery until the election was called, is alleged to have placed a £100 bet on a July polling day some three days before Mr Sunak named the date as July 4, at a Ladbrokes in his constituency.

He previously said he had clearly made a “huge error of judgment” but refused to say whether he placed a bet on the basis of insider information.