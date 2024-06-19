Constance Marten and Mark Gordon jury discharged after failing to reach verdict

The jury was unable to reach a unanimous or majority verdict on the charge of manslaughter by gross negligence against Mark Gordon and Constance Marten

The jury in the trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, who were accused of killing their baby daughter by going on the run with and sleeping rough with her in freezing temperatures in January 2023, has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict.

The couple were accused of manslaughter by gross negligence following the death of baby Victoria in January last year.

But after 72 hours and 33 minutes of deliberations following a trial at the Old Bailey, the jury was unable to reach a unanimous or majority verdict on the charge.

The judge, Mark Lucraft KC thanked the ten man jury for their “exceptional dedication” to public service but told them as they had indicated they would not be able to reach a majority verdict if they had more time, he was discharging them from further deliberations.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is now expected to consider whether it will seek a retrial on the charge of manslaughter.

