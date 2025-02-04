Constance Wu Signs With Gersh (EXCLUSIVE)

Golden Globe-nominated actress Constance Wu has signed with Gersh for representation in all areas.

Wu is best known for playing the lead role in John M. Chu’s hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” starring opposite Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Wu is also widely known for her role as Jennifer Huang in the ABC hit series “Fresh Off the Boat,” for which she earned a total of four Critics Choice TV nominations.

Wu can also be seen in “Hustlers” opposite Jennifer Lopez and Julia Stiles, “East Bay,” “The Terminal List,” “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” and most recently, “The Friend” opposite Bill Murray and Naomi Watts. Her upcoming film, “The Embers and the Stars,” premieres later this year.

Wu recently performed on stage in Robert O’Hara’s “Shit. Meet. Fan.” opposite Neil Patrick Harris, which debuted off-Broadway in Oct. 2024. She also starred in “Little Shop of Horrors” in both the L.A. and New York productions of the legendary musical.

Wu is an outspoken advocate for Asian representation in Hollywood. In 2017, Time Magazine recognized her as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Wu’s memoir “Making a Scene,” published in October 2022, was a New York Times bestseller. She also has her own production company, Tempo Wubato Pictures.

Along with Gersh, Wu is also represented by Principal Entertainment LA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Wu’s signing follows Gersh’s recent acquisition of global sports and entertainment agency You First, and the acquisition of A3’s digital and alternative departments in Jan. 2024. These acquisitions are part of an ongoing growth plan the agency has undertaken since an equity investment by Crestview Partners in 2023. The acquisition of You First doubled the size of the agency, established its global footprint in 14 countries and positioned it as a player in worldwide sports representation.

Last week, veteran CAA agent Bonnie Bernstein joined Gersh. Since announcing her move, a number of her award-winning clients have joined her at Gersh, including Anna Faris, Michelle Monaghan, Michael C. Hall, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jason Ritter, Dane DeHaan, Noomi Rapace, Stephanie Beatriz, Anna Camp, Rosemarie DeWitt, Anthony Carrigan, Mireille Enos, Taissa Farmiga, Danny Pino, Emily Beecham and Elizabeth Lail.

