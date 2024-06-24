Which constituency am I in? How election boundary changes will affect you

Constituency boundaries will see their largest shake up in a generation at the general election as millions of households will be effected by dramatic changes to the political map.

Some 2.9 million people would have been represented by an MP of a different party had the new boundaries been in play in 2019, analysis by The Telegraph shows.

As the country gears up for the election on July 4, find out whether boundary changes have pushed you into a new political area and this might impact your vote.

Why is my constituency changing?

Respective boundary commissions in England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are required to carry out reviews every five years.

These are done to ensure that populations across the country’s 650 constituencies remain consistent, ensuring areas are not over or under-represented in Parliament as demographics change over time.

Around 76 constituencies will be increased in size when the country heads to the polls on July 4, while 73 will be reduced. Just 105 of the 150 areas will see little or no change compared to the last election.

Meanwhile, around one in three constituencies will be split into three or more new areas.

These include Stone, a Staffordshire constituency held by the Conservative Sir Bill Cash since 1997, which will be split into five constituencies and Ogmore, a Labour-held constituency in South Wales, which will also be broken up into three new areas.

Analysis from the Press Association shows that, had the 2019 election been held within the new boundaries, the Conservatives would have secured a 94-seat majority. This was 14-seats higher than the 80-seat majority gained with the old boundaries.

What will boundary changes mean for the 2024 election?

The changes mean Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, will have to achieve a swing of 12.7 points from the Conservatives – larger than the 10.2-point swing Tony Blair achieved in his 1997 landslide.

Despite this, around 1.9 million people have been moved into new constituencies where Labour’s vote share was estimated to be at least 10 points higher than in their previous constituencies.

This includes over 24,000 in the constituency of Meriden, where the Labour vote share was 29 per cent in 2019. Because of the boundary changes, this group will now be in Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North, where Labour is estimated to have 60 per cent of the vote.

On the other hand, around 1.7 million people are moved into far more Conservative areas, with a vote share 10 points higher than their old constituency.

Around 71,600 voters in Labour-held Batley and Spen, for example, are moving into the new Spen Valley constituency. These voters will therefore move from an area that voted Labour in 2019 but would have voted Conservative under the new borders.