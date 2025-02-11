Construction of new £1m fish pass gets under way

Two weirs at Turf Lock in Mildenhall will be removed as part of the £1m eco-project [Environment Agency]

Work has started on a new £1m eco-project which will enable the free flow of native wild brown trout, eels and coarse fish in a river.

The Environment Agency has started the construction of a new fish pass in the River Lark at Turf Lock in Mildenhall, Suffolk – one of just 200 chalk streams in the world.

The three-month project will see two weirs removed, which have been impeding the fish and eels' ability to access habitats for spawning and foraging upstream.

Natural limestone boulders will be used to create a fish passage known as a rip-rap rock ramp, which provides shelter for fish.

Lou Mayer, the environment programme manager for the Environment Agency, said: "It's fantastic to see work beginning on this important nature recovery project.

"Chalk streams are an incredibly valuable natural resource which the Environment Agency is working hard to restore and protect."

The project is part of the Brecks Fen Edge and Rivers Landscape Partnership Scheme and is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

It has been facilitated by Suffolk County Council, local councils, the Environment Agency, Anglian Water and Natural England.

Philip Faircloth-Mutton, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for environment, communities and equality, said: "Suffolk County Council is proud to support excellent partnership projects such as this, that deliver meaningful, and lasting outcomes to protect and enhance Suffolk's biodiversity through the restoration of our valuable chalk steam habitats."

During the construction of the new fish pass the footpath on the north side of the River Lark will be closed - from the bridge at Mill Street to the access track adjacent to the cricket field.

An alternative route will be established and signposted.

