Construction work begins on 2024 Paris Olympic Village

STORY: Construction work on the athletes' village for the 2024 Paris Olympics began in the suburb of Saint Ouen on Monday (November 4).

From 2019 to 2020 the first step for Solideo -- the public company in charge of the Olympic construction project -- will be to destroy former factories, company premises and housing, with residents relocated. The second phase of construction is expected to begin in 2021.

The village will host over 15,000 athletes and be built over 51 hectares in three suburbs north of Paris: Saint Denis, Saint Ouen and L'Ile Saint Denis.

After the games the plan is to transform the village into a new ecologically-conscious district with accommodation and offices.

In Saint Denis and Saint Ouen some inhabitants have already expressed concerns about the construction site, both in terms of pollution and potential disruption.

