Construction of city footbridge hits 'milestone'

The bridge is set to open in Summer 2025 [BBC]

The final sections of a multimillion-pound footbridge have arrived in a city, marking a "major milestone" in its regeneration plan.

The New Wear Footbridge is a central part of the council's Riverside Sunderland plan to redevelop part of the city.

Earmarked to open in summer 2025, the £31m structure will connect the Sheepfolds with Keel Square in the city centre, as well as improve access to the Stadium of Light and a residential neighbourhood being built north of the river.

Two steel sections arrived at the Port of Sunderland from Ghent and will be shipped upriver to the site and lifted into place once the weather permits.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for housing, regeneration and business at Sunderland City Council, said there had been a "real buzz" when the first two sections were installed last month.

“It is also incredibly symbolic in the sense that it is bridging Sunderland’s past and future," he continued.

"A whole host of developments are either under way or set to be developed across both sides of the River Wear as part of the Riverside Sunderland masterplan and this will play a key role in linking all of those projects."

The final two sections arrived at the Port of Sunderland from Ghent [VolkerStevin]

The parts will be shipped upriver to the footbridge site once weather allows. [VolkerStevin]

Once complete, the New Wear Footbridge will stand 98ft (30m) above the river and span 820ft (250m).

Mike Rimmer, senior project manager at VolkerStevin, said the team were "preparing the site ready to lift the two sections into place".

“This is another pivotal moment and major milestone in the development of the city’s newest landmark, and we are extremely proud to be a part of this monumental project," he added.

