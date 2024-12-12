Construction company settles after sexual harassment, retaliation allegations

Cover Media

The rap mogul, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was accused in a civil suit on Monday of once raping a 13-year-old girl. Now he has filed a motion requesting the accuser reveal her name, instead of filing anonymously as "Jane Doe". In the document, obtained by various outlets, his lawyer Alex Spiro stated that Carter "is respectfully seeking either dismissal of the allegations or disclosure of the Plaintiff's identity". "Fair is fair. It is not consistent with justice, fairness, or the rules governing federal proceedings for the Plaintiff and her counsel to smear (Jay-Z)'s good name.”