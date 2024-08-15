Construction contracts for A40 scheme set for approval

A £25m scheme aimed at reducing congestion and improving air quality in a town is finally being given the green light.

The A40 Access to Witney project involves building new slip roads at the A40's junction with Shores Green - allowing traffic from the east to access the westbound A40 without going via the town centre.

It has been in the planning for nearly 15 years but construction contracts are expected to be approved by Oxfordshire County Council later.

It is hoped work could then begin later this year, to be completed in late 2025.

The council said the changes would give Witney residents in the east more choices when accessing services and employment in the west.

Another aim is to also improve connectivity for cyclists and pedestrians throughout the area, including South Leigh.

Cogges resident Owen Edwards, who has been campaigning for the scheme since 2009, said "a year's worth of pain" was now "very short-term".

He added the cost would be "money well spent" because of the benefits it would bring.

Conservative councillor Liam Walker said the connection would "make significant improvements to the town centre and help reduce congestion and pollution" but called the cost of the scheme "staggering".

Labour councillor Duncan Enright, who has been campaigning for the improvements since 2010, said "an unbelievable amount of bureaucracy" had gone into it so far.

He added that it had been "nice" to see the amount of restaurants, pubs and cafés in Witney that were putting tables and chairs outside.

"We're subsidising pavement licenses so that it's free but if you could reduce the amount of traffic, it becomes much more pleasant," he said.

Mr Enright admitted that in its early stages, the scheme had been estimated at only a fraction of its current cost but elements such as materials had become more expensive with time.

He said: "We're getting a great infrastructure but it cost more than anybody could believe so we are constantly looking for ways to get good value for money."

Funding for the project will come via a combination of the Oxfordshire Housing and Growth Deal and contributions from developers.

