Construction of North Hastings Inspiration Place to begin in 2024

At the Limerick Township council meeting on Jan. 15, board member Grace Hamm made a verbal report on North Hastings Inspiration Place, the new library to be built in downtown Bancroft. In this report, she said that the capital campaign committee had all resigned, the builder had backed out due to the delays and that the development would happen, it would just be delayed. So, The Bancroft Times reached out to the North Hastings Public Library board’s interim chair Jane Graham, the former chair of the NHIP fundraising committee Cheryl Easton, Debbie Dalley, CEO and head librarian of the NHPL and Bancroft Mayor Paul Jenkins for an overall update on NHIP, which Jenkins estimates will begin later in 2024.

NHIP will be Bancroft’s new library complex, with its square footage doubling from the old building (2,500 square feet to 5,000 square feet) and it will be fully accessible. The library will on the first floor while the developer will own the top half of the building and construct 30 condo apartments in that space. The condos and the library will each have their own parking spaces. The new space will be open to all residents of Bancroft, Faraday, Limerick Township and beyond, providing services and programming to local and extended communities, truly becoming a community hub. NHIP has already procured $1.375 million in federal and provincial funding for this initiative, and need to raise another $500,000 to get the build done, which they were in the process of doing when the capital campaign committee all resigned.

Graham confirmed to The Bancroft Times that the original capital campaign committee had been dissolved. She said a fundraising committee will be constituted when ground has been broken and the project is physically underway. “The delay in getting to the actual build stage is the result of logistical issues that I understand are out of Bancroft’s and certainly our board’s control. The board is confident the motivation for and commitment to completing this important project remains consistent and firm. Our community will benefit so much from the resources and services that the [NHIP] will offer and provide. Further the collaboration involved in the build to provide housing as well as a valuable community resource, demonstrates a progressive approach to community development,” she says.

Easton confirmed that it’s true she submitted her resignation on Nov. 23, 2023 and that the entire committee as it stood also resigned. “Unfortunately, I cannot comment on the circumstances surrounding my resignation or that of the rest of the committee members. As I am no longer the chair, I do not have any update as to the current status of the committee,” she says.

Dalley told The Bancroft Times that while the warming centre is planned for the library site, it will not impede the pre-construction phase, as much of the underground work for the library was completed during the road work done in 2022 and 2023. She says that although it is not visible, work has indeed commenced. “Last fall, the Town held a meeting with the library chair and CEO to provide an update on the project. Despite a strong Housing Accelerator Fund grant application which would have provided additional financial investment for the housing portion of the library project, no projects in the County of Hastings secured funding. The town remains committed to this project, emphasizing its dedication, with the only challenge being the financial aspect of the housing component. Both the library board and the CEO fully support the Town’s efforts to successfully secure the additional funding for the project,” she says.

Dalley says the impact of COVID-19 is noteworthy, contributing to a substantial increase in construction costs, interest rates, and the shortage of skilled trades that has added stress to the industry. She says the library’s commencement is anticipated within the next two years, providing the town with the opportunity to formalize a construction contract with the builder once the builder secures the necessary funding for the housing component.

In the interim, Dalley says the library is progressing with new initiatives for all ages as well as small business initiatives. She says a MakerSpace section is being introduced which offers equipment for both the community and the library, and despite space constraints, their goal is to offer technological opportunities for those who want to explore new things. Additionally, she says they’re actively working on creating a designated area for discussions, gaming, and more with a section for beverages like coffee, tea and hot chocolate. They’ve also acquired two VR headsets and are looking at additional technology for youth. “We aim to introduce many new activities to our community, allowing us to address any glitches or challenges before transitioning to the new location. Although an earlier move to the new library would have been preferable, we are excited to implement numerous new activities at our existing library. As we approach the project date, we plan to establish a new capital committee. Effective campaigns are most successful when developed in tandem with the project, ensuring a direct link between the campaign’s momentum and the project’s progression. Seeing is believing,” she says.

Jenkins told The Bancroft Times that the town was not directly involved with the fundraising committee, which came under the direction of the library board, which is independent of the town and governed under the Library Act. Jenkins said that the builder had not backed out, and was the one who required the delays until the costing environment improves, which is happening now, as they’re re-costing the project to reflect an improving interest rate environment. “The town previously secured funding through a federal/provincial grant plus a contribution by the town for the library portion of the complex. High building costs and interest rates have delayed construction of the housing component of the complex (three floors on top of the library). We are currently waiting upon a decision on our application to the Federal Housing Accelerator Fund that will permit a higher number of affordable housing units to be included in the housing mix for the project. Once we get a decision on the funding application, construction details will be finalized,” he says. “It is still our intention to move forward later this year.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times