Construction set to begin at Rocanville Pool

Progress on the pool refurbishment in Rocanville is moving along right on schedule, according to Town Administrator Tanya Strandlund. After demolition of the current structure, preparation work for the new building at the same location is set to begin soon.

“The pool is now completely demolished, so the steps going forward are to demolish the piles, grade beams and pool deck, build a crawl space around the pool with all the plumbing in it, which is anticipated to be completed in mid-June,” she said.

One big factor in moving the project forward was a shift to wood construction from the original steel concept—something that means a huge cost savings both during construction and in the long-term maintenance of the rehabilitated facility.

“We hopefully are going to have new drawings completed here in May to show the new renderings and then materials will be ordered mid-to late-July,” Standlund said.

Weather will be a major factor on the project timeline as construction nears with the $4 million project anticipated to be complete at year end.

“Everyone’s pretty happy in how it’s progressing,” Standlund remarked.

Fundraising efforts also continue with an estimated $640,000 of a $2.2 million goal already gathered.

The pool has benefitted from the Rocanville Lucky Lotto, receiving $17,800 and a recent Nutrien grant match program that brought in $9,786.25—to name a couple of examples.

An upcoming brisket cook-off on June 15 will be another exciting (and delicious) way to generate more funds for the Rocanville Aquatic Centre Fundraising Committee.

Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator