Construction underway on Cochrane high school expansion

Representatives from the province and Rocky View Schools attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion and renovation of Bow Valley High School in Cochrane. (Rocky View Schools - image credit)

Construction is underway on a $48 million expansion and renovation of Bow Valley High School in Cochrane that will bring an additional 485 student spaces, an upgraded gym and other career-related spaces.

The school was originally built in 2001 to hold about 700 students. Since then, the school's capacity has increased to 920 through the addition of modular classroom units.

Enrolment currently sits at 986 students.

The expansion will add 16 new classrooms, a full shop for metal fabrication, carpentry and auto mechanics, as well as a cosmetology suite, a commercial kitchen and a drama production and staging area.

"I think the opportunity for kids is really exciting. The opportunity for additional spaces for some of our CTS (career and technology studies) positions is really exciting. We've been lacking that the last few years," said Shane Dempster, the school's principal.

The board chair for Rocky View Schools (RVS) says the community has been asking for these renovations for years.

"When Bow Valley High was first built and opened in 2001, it was built as half a school and there was always plans to do a second phase and it's taken 20-plus years to get to that point, so it really is an exciting day," said Fiona Gilbert.

Provincial funding for this project was announced in 2022.

Gilbert says RVS is now waiting to learn whether any of their other projects will be fast-tracked under the province's recently announced school construction accelerator program.

Last week, the Alberta government announced it is committing $8.6 billion to prioritize up to 90 school projects over the next three years.

"We are excited to hear that some of the projects can move along through the gated process and not have to wait until budget … So again, still waiting to hear details," said Gilbert.

Alberta's infrastructure minister attended Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony.

"Alberta Infrastructure will continue to work closely with Rocky View School division to get students into desks as quickly as possible," said Peter Guthrie.

Crews began working on the expansion and renovation earlier this summer. It is expected to be completed by fall 2026.