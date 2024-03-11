Construction underway on Tops Honor Space, dedicated to victims of 5/14

Reuters

The U.N. human rights expert on Russia said on Monday that Alexei Navalny's death was Moscow's responsibility as he was either killed in prison or died from detention conditions that amounted to torture. "So the Russian government is responsible, one way or another, for his death," Mariana Katzarova told Reuters on the sidelines of an event on Russian political prisoners at the United Nations in Geneva. Russia's spy chief previously said that Navalny, who died on Feb. 16 in an Arctic prison, died a natural death.