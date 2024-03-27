Construction worker fixing potholes named as first Baltimore bridge collapse victim

Miguel Luna was part of a construction crew on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed after being hit by a container ship

The first of the six people who went missing when a bridge collapsed in Baltimore has been named.

Miguel Luna, from El Salvador, was part of a construction crew on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed after being hit by a container ship.

He has not been seen since the accident.

A relative of Mr Luna told Sky News that he was distraught, adding that some members of his family had been taken by police to a location in Baltimore where they could be with the other families of the missing.

All six are believed to be construction workers — employed by Brawner Builders — who were fixing potholes on the bridge.

Brawner Builders employee Jesus Campos told The Baltimore Banner that they are men in their 30s and 40s — from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico — who have children and spouses.

“They are all hard-working, humble men,” said Mr Campos.

He added: “My supervisor called me in the morning and told me they had rescued one of my colleagues but he was in a coma.

“I never imagined something this awful could happen. The path where the boat goes was supposed to be a safe zone.”

Missing presumed dead

The Baltimore fire service has confirmed that two people were rescued from the water on Tuesday, one unharmed and another in a serious condition.

Jeffrey Pritzker, executive vice president of Brawner Builders, told The Baltimore Banner that he does not believe the workers could have survived the incident.

“We’re presuming that they are not alive, because they were thrown into the bay in an area that’s 50ft deep, with 46-degree (7C) temperature, probably buried under tons of steel,” Mr Pritzker said.

“The company is in mourning and it’s a terrible, unanticipated tragedy.”

Coastguard Rear Admiral Shannon N Gilreath said on Tuesday night that the missing people were presumed dead.

“We do not believe that we’re going to find any of these individuals still alive,” he said, noting the water temperature and the amount of time that had passed since the bridge collapsed at 130am.

