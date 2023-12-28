Construction worker questions why his industry is left out of new California law
Starting next week, a new California law prevents most employers from punishing workers who use marijuana when they are off the clock.
“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump reportedly said in 2002.
A second group of Russian occupiers from the 71st regiment of the Russian Armed Forces surrendered on the Zaporizhzhya front, reporting mistreatment by the Russian command and significant losses, OC West Telegram channel reported on Dec. 27.
Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell (Mich.) dug into former President Trump’s Christmas message calling for various people he sees as “looking to destroy” the country to “rot in hell,” calling it “one of the most pathetic” Christmas greetings she has heard. Asked on CNN if things are getting worse in terms of threats against public servants,…
Some social media users claimed the photograph was an example of "stolen valor."
"We cannot fall into the trap of thinking that all is good for Putin, and we cannot jettison effective measures to pressure him," Yale researchers said.
Ukraine is targeting Russia’s prized Black Sea Fleet in occupied Crimea in a bid to disrupt logistics supplies to the frontline
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) bashed former President Trump online and said Christians who support him “don’t understand” their religion. “I’m going to go out on a NOT limb here: this man is not a Christian,” Kinzinger said on X, formerly known as Twitter, responding to Trump’s Christmas post. “If you are a Christian who…
Former President Trump on Wednesday demanded the Maine secretary of state recuse herself from her upcoming decision on the former president’s ballot eligibility under the 14th Amendment, citing her past statements about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Unlike other states, where plaintiffs have sued over Trump’s eligibility in court, Maine’s system first allows the secretary…
Russian President Vladimir Putin must be stopped in his war against Ukraine or all of Europe will pay a much higher price, Moldova's pro-European president, Maia Sandu, said in an interview published on Wednesday. Sandu has long denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and singles out the Kremlin as the biggest threat facing her country, which lies between Ukraine and EU member Romania. "You must understand that Putin will not stop unless he is stopped," Sandu told the Romania-based media group Veridica.
Alex Villanueva's change of heart comes days after a judge set a hearing on whether to order him to testify on deputy gangs within the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
A move by Japan to provide Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine will have "grave consequences" for Russia-Japan ties, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Relations between Moscow and Tokyo, already difficult, have deteriorated sharply since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in Feb. 2022. Japan has joined its Western allies in imposing sweeping economic sanctions on Russia.
Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) blasted Democratic strategist James Carville, saying he should “shut the f‑‑‑ up” on criticisms regarding President Biden and his odds in the 2024 presidential race. In a new interview with Politico, Fetterman responded to a question about Biden’s reelection campaign by slamming Carville unprompted, saying he would use the interview as…
Staunch Putin-critic Navalny had not been seen for nearly three weeks
Russia's likely capture of Marinka won't give it a strategic boost unless it sorts out its inability to fight with armored vehicles, experts say.
The Wall Street firm assigned a 70% probability for a downturn next year, and it's "expected to inflict very real pain on businesses and households."
Federal lawyers are in compensation talks with the two men, who were detained in 2018, and are hoping to conclude financial settlements early in the new year, the media outlet said, adding that Canada was concerned by a potential lawsuit from Spavor that could put a spotlight on a government security reporting program. The Canadian government has offered around C$3 million ($2.27 million) to each but Spavor's lawyer sought C$10.5 million, alleging gross negligence on how Ottawa handled security reporting operations in China, the report added. The Globe and Mail said the government was not prepared to offer C$10.5 million and that it was going to make the same offer to both men.
Sweden edged closer toward joining NATO on Tuesday after the Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee greenlighted a protocol for the Nordic country’s membership in the military alliance. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dropped his objection to Sweden’s membership during a NATO summit in July, but it took him several months to send the bill to parliament for ratification and weeks for the parliamentary committee to give its consent. Sweden and Finland abandoned their decades-long neutrality and sought membership in NATO amid heightened security concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Venezuela and Guyana recently reached agreement to de-escalate tensions over a border dispute.
The Ministry of Defence says the ship was struck by Ukrainian aircraft carrying guided missiles.
The U.S. on Wednesday announced what officials say could be the final package of military aid to Ukraine unless Congress approves supplemental funding legislation that is stalled on Capitol Hill. The aid, provided through the Presidential Drawdown Authority, will be pulled from Pentagon stockpiles. In a statement, Marine Lt. Col. Garron Garn, a Pentagon spokesman said there is no more funding to replace the weapons taken from department stocks.