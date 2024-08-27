Construction Workers Stage Mass Protests Across Australia

Thousands of construction workers walked off the job across Australia, on Tuesday, August 27, protesting the federal government’s takeover of the construction arm of the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU).

The strike halted major building projects across Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth and Cairns, according to local media.

The CFMEU was placed into administration by the federal government on Friday and almost 300 officials were stood down. It followed allegations the union had been infiltrated by criminal figures.

Video shared to social media shows protesters marching through Brisbane’s CBD on Tuesday.

The protest caused several road closures throughout the CBD, according to Queensland police.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warned there could be consequences for construction workers taking part in the industrial action.

“The government is not for turning and nor is the Australian public