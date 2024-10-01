Consultant Dr John Gibbs arrives at Letby inquiry

The Daily Beast

President Joe Biden fumed at Donald Trump on Monday while rejecting another one of the former president's false claims, this one relating to relief efforts for Hurricane Helene.Biden was in the Oval Office holding a virtual meeting with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper when he was asked by a reporter about Trump baselessly accusing him of ignoring Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s calls. Becoming visibly frustrated, Biden called Trump out for “lying,” and noted that Kemp himself has refuted his fanciful v