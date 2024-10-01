Consultant Dr John Gibbs arrives at Letby inquiry
Retired paediatrician Dr John Gibbs arrives to give evidence to the Lucy Letby public inquiry in Liverpool.
Retired paediatrician Dr John Gibbs arrives to give evidence to the Lucy Letby public inquiry in Liverpool.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned of an October surprise that will “distort and pervert” Vice President Harris. “There will be concerted efforts to distort and pervert Kamala Harris, who she is, what she stands for, what she’s done,” Clinton said during an interview with “Firing Line” host Margaret Hoover. She pointed to the…
The hosts see only one solution.
‘After months of feeling the type of sorrow that comes from the death of a loved one, it dawned on me that I’ve been grieving the loss of my dad to Trump. I cannot bear to lose our country to him too,’ the former mayor’s daughter wrote
This ophthalmologist warns that it “could affect your vision permanently.”
The former president seemed out of touch as he tried to describe a basic feature of any smartphone.
An unexpected guest joined the former president on stage in Wisconsin
President Joe Biden fumed at Donald Trump on Monday while rejecting another one of the former president's false claims, this one relating to relief efforts for Hurricane Helene.Biden was in the Oval Office holding a virtual meeting with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper when he was asked by a reporter about Trump baselessly accusing him of ignoring Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s calls. Becoming visibly frustrated, Biden called Trump out for “lying,” and noted that Kemp himself has refuted his fanciful v
An irate, bumbling former president Donald Trump posted an indignant broadside Sunday asserting that Vice President Kamala Harris should be impeached, prosecuted, or both over U.S. immigration policy.But his withering attack made reference to data released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) which, according to the Department of Homeland Security, is being “misinterpreted.”The oft-misleading, oft-misinformed Republican nominee for president, taking to his Truth Social site, also bl
Donald Trump’s pal Laura Loomer, the Islamophobic far-right internet personality who eats dog food, excoriated Marjorie Taylor Greene on Sunday after Greene joined Trump at a college football game as her state of Georgia reeled from the impact of Hurricane Helene.The latest escalation in their ongoing MAGA squabble, which erupted earlier month when the congresswoman attacked Loomer for one of her many racist screeds, saw Loomer lash out in a venomous X post.“Instead of being in Georgia to help t
Donald Trump’s allies are “unlikely” to have it, Ty Cobb said.
"It just seemed to me wrong booing that little girl out there, but she's always had courage," the late Kristofferson previously said of the incident
ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump escalated his personal attacks on his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, on Sunday by repeating an insult that she was “mentally impaired” while also saying she should be “impeached and prosecuted."
Catherine Zeta-Jones looked sensational in skinny jeans at the weekend as she enjoyed a getaway with her husband, Michael Douglas. More details here...
"I’ve never been healthier or happier from the inside out," Hough wrote on her Instagram Stories
SpaceX has successfully delivered the Crew Dragon capsule that will rescue stranded NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore. The pair recently watched as their ride, Boeing's issues-laden Starliner, returned to Earth without them. But shortly after dropping off NASA astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, the upper stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 […]
A new approach to cancer treatment became available shortly before Jimmy Carter needed it. Now it's a pillar of care.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Local police in the cartel-dominated city of Culiacan, Mexico have been pulled off the streets after the army seized their guns, officials announced Monday.
The Russian Su-35 ripped past and cut off the American aircraft during a intercept near Alaska earlier this month.
Cruz Beckham's new girlfriend Jackie Apostel stepped out hand-in-hand with her beau over the weekend in Paris, attending Victoria Beckham's fashion show wearing one of her most beautiful bridal white dresses
Facing a tight re-election race, hardline Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is now claiming that he’s a bipartisan champion of reaching across the aisle.“What is new is not that I’m passing bipartisan legislation that helps produce jobs in Texas,” Cruz—one of Congress’ most resolutely partisan members, so much so that many of his own colleagues reportedly hate him—Cruz said in an interview with Politico. “I’ve been doing that since the day I arrived in the Senate. What is new is we’re finally getting the pre