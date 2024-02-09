Consultant's lost ring found at another hospital

Suraj Shah found the ring in the pocket of his scrubs

An NHS consultant who lost a diamond ring when she left it in the pocket of her scrubs said she was "so happy" when it was found almost 100 miles (161km) away at another hospital.

Radhika Ramasamy, who works at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, had put the ring in her pocket before giving a patient anaesthetic.

However, she forgot to put it back on and her scrubs were sent away to be cleaned before being reissued to the Royal Free Hospital (RFH) in London.

Suraj Shah, a registrar based at the RFH, discovered the ring in his newly-laundered scrubs five days later and said it was nice to be part of a "little miracle".

Ms Ramasamy says she never thought she would see the ring again

"As I put the scrubs on something clattered to the floor and a colleague spotted the ring and alerted me," Mr Shah said.

"I knew how downhearted my wife would be if she'd lost a ring that had sentimental value to her, so that was in the back of my mind."

The RFH said its facilities department contacted the laundry team and "amazingly there was a match" as someone had reported the ring missing in Suffolk.

The ring had been a birthday present from Ms Ramasamy's husband

"To be honest I never expected to get it back as I thought it would be crushed in the machinery at the laundry," Ms Ramasamy added.

"I am so appreciative of how so many people have gone the extra mile to track me down and return it to me."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

More on this story

Related Internet Links