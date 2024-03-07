Consultation on Cataraqui Source Protection Plan

The Cataraqui Source Protection Committee is in the process of completing an amendment to its source protection plan, and Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands residents can weigh in.

The public is invited to review and provide comments on the proposed amendments in a consultation process that started Wednesday.

The comment window is open until April 3.

If area residents' homes or businesses are near a municipal well or intake, the changes could affect them.

The Cataraqui Source Protection Plan is a locally developed plan of action (policy document) aimed at keeping drinking water sources clean and plentiful. It has been in effect since April 1, 2015.

Through the Cataraqui Source Protection Plan amendment, policies have been amended to improve policy effectiveness and to account for changes to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks technical rules.

These rules determine scientific methods, the circumstances, and locations at which a drinking water threat can be deemed significant, and which activities may be prohibited, restricted or require a risk management plan.

The proposed changes apply to, but are not limited to, road salt, fuel, agriculture, pesticides, fertilizers, chemical storage and snow storage.

More information, and a chance to review the proposed changes virtually, are available online.

A hard copy is also available for viewing at Cataraqui Conservation, by appointment (2069 Battersea Road, Glenburnie).

People can also submit comments in writing on the public consultation webpage or through email to info@crca.ca, with the subject line of “SWP Public Consultation."

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

