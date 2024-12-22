Consultation starts on 'much-loved' museum future

A consultation has started on proposals to close a nearly 100-year-old social history museum in Leeds.

The city council has proposed permanently closing Abbey House Museum to the public, claiming it could save the cash-strapped authority £160,000.

The museum in Kirkstall opened in 1927 and features three replica Victorian streets complete with shops, a pub and houses.

The council has said it must find £106m to balance its budget next year due to funding not keeping pace with rising costs, the government has said it is providing £2bn in additional funding for English councils in 2025/2026.

A joint statement from Kirkstall councillors Hannah Bithell, Andy Rontree and Fiona Venner blamed cuts in central government funding for the decision.

"This proposal is the direct result of the council having lost 70% of our central government funding over 14 years.

"We share our community's distress that this proposal has had to be put forward."

They said the museum was a "much-loved" asset.

A petition against the closure, started by resident Stuart Long, claimed the museum was a historical landmark and a valuable resource to the people of Leeds.

"The importance of preserving these landmarks cannot be overstated, as the erosion of our historical fabric leaves future generations impoverished of cultural heritage," he said.

Mr Long said the closure would impact the city's tourist economy and "rob the citizens" of an opportunity to engage with the city's history.

According to the council, the museum has seen a decline in visitors over the last three years, with about 39,000 attendees in 2023/24.

Kirkstall Abbey was built in the 12th century [BBC]

The council has also proposed charging residents for entry to Kirkstall Abbey ruins – which is opposite Abbey House Museum - and which has been free since 2022.

According to Historic England, the 12th Century abbey is one of the best-preserved Cistercian monasteries in the country.

A spokesperson from Leeds City Council said: "Like councils up and down the country, we're facing our most significant financial challenge ever.

"Funding levels haven't kept pace with rising costs and huge increases in demand for our services, especially those that support Leeds's most vulnerable children and adults.

"We estimate we'll need to make around £106m of savings next year, nearly one fifth of our net budget."

They said their budget proposals included fee increases, new charges, reduced staffing, building closures and sales and they had been "difficult decisions" to make.

The government said councils in England would receive £2b in additional grant funding next year, including a £700m top up announced on Wednesday.

Jim McMahon, minister of state for local government and English devolution, said he was prioritising the "vital increase in funding".

"We must stop taxpayers' money being thrown into a broken system.

"As a former council leader I know too well that councils have suffered from short-term solutions."

He said the government would "fix this outdated system" and would work with local government to bring "ambitious reform".

The consultation on the Abbey House Museum closure runs until 25 January.

