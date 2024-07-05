Consumer Reports: The best way to cool down your car without wasting gas

Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese automakers Nissan Motor and Honda Motor are considering using standardised automotive software and working together on electric vehicle charging, the Nikkei newspaper said on Thursday, steps that could reduce their costs. Nissan and Honda said in March that they were considering a strategic partnership on producing EV components as they seek to gain a greater foothold in the global market for battery-powered cars, which is expected to grow over the coming years. Japan's third- and second-biggest automakers were looking to jointly develop the operating system that controls cars in a bid to bring down costs, according to Nikkei, which did not say where it got the information.