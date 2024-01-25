Consumer Reports: How to manage the flu, COVID-19 or RSV for kids this season

Winter is here, and as any parent knows it’s also “sick kid season.” Health care facilities are already being overwhelmed by sick kids, especially those with RSV, which causes cold-like symptoms and sometimes serious respiratory problems, especially in babies. Keeping kids healthy comes down to the basics. Show them how to properly wash their hands —scrubbing for 20 seconds—when they get home, after using the bathroom, and before eating. While there’s no magic way to keep your kids from ever getting sick, there are some other things you can do to better the odds, such as keeping their vaccinations up to date.