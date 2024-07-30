Consumer Reports reveals the best and worst rental car agencies

Reuters

The brokerage said Tesla's energy business could potentially grow to be worth more than the company's auto business in the future, as investors were likely to focus on firms that address climate change-related issues. It also expects Tesla to take a more dominant position in the market for zero-emission vehicle credit revenue - for which it recognized around $2,000 per unit in the second quarter - as legacy automakers pull back on their EV expansion plans. "We estimate Tesla may account for as much as half the credit sales in the market, supporting a 100% margin business for Tesla that may not be anticipated by the investment community at this time," Morgan Stanley analysts said.