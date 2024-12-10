Consumer Reports shares tips to keep holiday lights bright and safe this season

Reuters

Intel should have focused on artificial intelligence rather than trying to become a contract chipmaker, the founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co said on Monday, in relation to the recent departure of Intel's CEO. Morris Chang, at an event to launch his autobiography, said he did not know why Pat Gelsinger left Intel but that it seemed the U.S. firm sought a new strategy as well as a new CEO. Gelsinger was forced out of Intel earlier this month after directors felt his costly and ambitious plan to turn Intel around was not working and progress was slow, Reuters reported last week.