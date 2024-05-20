Consumer Reports: Tips to know before embarking on a summer road trip
If your summer vacation plans include a road trip, Consumer Reports breaks down how to make sure you are ready for any unexpected bumps on the road.
The US-made Bell 212 that crashed on Sunday with President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several members of their entourage on board was most likely purchased during the rule of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.
Three people are dead and five others injured in what police are calling a "horrible" collision involving two boats on a lake north of Kingston, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened in the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. It involved "an open bow fishing-style boat" and a speedboat, they said.Emergency crews from surrounding regions, along with the 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron out of CFB Trenton, responded to the call around 9:45 p.m.OPP said two of t
BALTIMORE (AP) — The recovery from the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse reached a significant milestone Monday as the ill-fated container ship Dali was slowly escorted back to port, its damaged bow still covered with smashed shipping containers, fallen steel trusses and mangled concrete. Nearly two months have passed since the Dali lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns, killing six construction workers and halting most maritime traffic through the Port of Baltimore.
Police say two people have died and five are missing following a boat collision on the Danube River in Hungary. Police said they determined that a river cruise boat had been in the area at the time of the accident. They stopped a cruise boat with a damaged hull near the town of Komarom, more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) further upriver.
Dashboard camera video caught alleged drunk driver suspect Taeyoung Kim slamming into 17-year-old Marko Niketic's car, just days before the senior's prom and graduation.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The container ship that caused the deadly collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge was refloated Monday and has begun moving back to port. The Dali has remained at the collapse site since it lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns on March 26, killing six construction workers and snarling traffic into Baltimore Harbor. Monday morning's high tide was expected to bring the best conditions for crews to refloat and start moving the ship, according
Lucian Abbey, 51, died when his Ford Transit van was hit by an overtaking vehicle, a court hears.
Idaho State Police are investigating a car accident involving a large passenger van traveling through Idaho Falls that resulted in six deaths
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on Sunday. He was traveling in a US-manufactured Bell 212.
Two people were killed and five others were missing after a small motor boat collided with a cruise ship on the Danube River north of Budapest late on Saturday, Hungarian police said on Sunday. Disaster response units, including 95 personnel, 25 vessels and drones were still searching for the five missing people along the entire Hungarian section of the Danube downstream from the site, police said in a statement. A spokesperson for the Budapest police, Soma Csecsi, said eight adults were aboard the small motor boat at the time of the collision.
If you need to carry seven people and all their stuff, you're going to need a Suburban.
Two overhauled Ford Maverick prototypes were spotted on public roads with new exterior and interior styling and equipment. Is this the refreshed truck?
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia's national airline ordered more than 100 new Airbus jets, a reflection of the kingdom's ambitious drive to lure more tourists. Saudia Group, which represents the Saudia airline and its budget carrier Flyadeal, said Monday that it ordered 105 aircraft from the French aerospace company's A320neo family of jets, including 12 A320neos and 93 A321neos. That brings Saudia Group's Airbus aircraft order backlog to 144 of the A320neo family planes. Saudia said it
A dealer has put a 2023 Lordstown Endurance electric pickup with just 200 miles up for online auction with no reserve, but also no title.
A father shared an urgent message after his daughter was injured in a crash involving a school bus and pickup truck in Galt. The bus had 15 students on board, initial reports from CHP stated only the bus driver was taken to the hospital.