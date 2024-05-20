Consumer Reports: Tips to know before embarking on a summer road trip

Reuters

Two people were killed and five others were missing after a small motor boat collided with a cruise ship on the Danube River north of Budapest late on Saturday, Hungarian police said on Sunday. Disaster response units, including 95 personnel, 25 vessels and drones were still searching for the five missing people along the entire Hungarian section of the Danube downstream from the site, police said in a statement. A spokesperson for the Budapest police, Soma Csecsi, said eight adults were aboard the small motor boat at the time of the collision.